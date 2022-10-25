In support of her effort to flip Virginia’s 7th District congressional seat, Yesli Vega was joined Monday night by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Ted Cruz in a rally outside Montclair Tabernacle Church in Dumfries.
Opening with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, each speaker appealed to a crowd of about 500 with an image of a traditional America and made scathing criticisms of Democratic leadership.
Vega, 37, a volunteer auxiliary deputy for the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and the first Hispanic woman to be elected to Prince William Board of County Supervisors, mainly criticized Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s consistent support of Democratic polices.
“My opponent is somebody that talks a big game about being a moderate. She votes with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time. That is far from being a moderate,” said Vega.
Youngkin, Cruz and Vega arrived at the rally, held outside the Dumfries Road church, on a tour bus featuring the words “Truth & Courage” inscribed on its side. Each speaker emphasized concerns about the economy, immigration, crime and gender identity.
“You may be asking yourself why I get emotional,” Vega said during the rally. “How can you not when you look at what’s at stake this election cycle? A crumbling economy, inflation at an all-time high, a humanitarian crisis at our Southern border and a deliberate attempt to remove parents from their children’s lives.”
In reference to efforts by some local public school divisions to protect the rights of transgender students amid policy changes proposed by Youngkin, each emphasized their interest in yielding to parents’ assumedly more conservative perspectives.
Additionally, all three criticized a bill sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, which unsuccessfully sought to expand the definition of child abuse to include “physical or mental injury” due to a child’s gender identity or sexual orientation. At the rally, the bill, which has since been dropped, was characterized as an effort to criminally charge parents for not affirming their children’s identities, something Guzman denies.
“When someone says that parents should be arrested for not conforming to woke views, Abigail Spanberger steps out of the way and says nothing,” Youngkin said. “Let me tell you, Yesli Vega will not step out of the way and say nothing. She stands up for parents.”
Spanberger has issued a statement saying she would not support the bill if it is reintroduced in the Virginia General Assembly.
“It’s unclear how this [bill] intends to actually help transgender children and their families, which is what we should focus on,” Spanberger’s statement said.
Senator Cruz, R-Texas, worked to appeal to working and middle-class Americans with an emphasis on the impact of inflation, which included a comment about President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
“Inflation, out of control. Cost of everything, you go to the grocery story, the cost of food [is] skyrocketing. The cost of electricity, the cost of health care, the cost of rent, the cost of lumber, the cost of mortgages, the cost of gasoline,” Cruz said. “In fact, it is so bad, Hunter Biden can’t afford crack cocaine.”
Noting Vega’s experience as a former police officer, Cruz expressed his concerns about crime and a perceived failure of Democratic leadership to combat it.
“Left-wing district attorneys [are] letting murders and rapists go onto the streets into our community. I’ve got a secret for you, if you release a bunch of violent criminals, they commit more crimes,” Cruz said. “And let me tell you a simple truth: the people of Virginia support the men and women of law enforcement.”
Reach Collin Cope at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.