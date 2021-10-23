Where to get FREE COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots in Prince William County this week

Saturday, Oct. 23: Manassas Park Latino Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Available: Pfizer, J & J and the flu vaccine. No appointments needed.
Wednesday, Oct. 27: Prince William Chamber of Commerce Salute to Armed Forces, 2-6 p.m., 2500 Neabsco Commons Place, Woodbridge. Available: first, second, third doses and for those eligible for the Pfizer (for those 12 and over), Moderna, and J & J booster dose. Flu vaccine offered while supplies last. No appointments needed.
Thursday Oct. 28: Guapos, noon to 2:30 p.m., 8498 Centreville Road, Manassas. First, second, third doses and for those eligible, booster shots. Available: Pfizer, Moderna, and J & J. Flu vaccine while supplies last. No appointments are required. Walk-ins are accepted as long as supplies lasts. Weather permitting.
Thursday, Oct. 28: Fresh World grocery, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 9540 Liberia Ave., Manassas. First, second, third doses, and for those eligible, Pfizer, Moderna and J & J booster doses. Flu vaccines while supplies last. No appointments are required. Walk-ins are accepted as long as supplies last. Weather permitting.
Community Vaccination Clinics
Former Gander Mountain store: 14011 Worth Ave., Woodbridge.
Offering first, second, third, and booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna, and J & J vaccines. Vaccines are free.
Walk-ins accepted. Appointments available Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
Bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine record with QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov Masks must be worn at the CVC.
Manassas Mall Clinic: 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Offering first, second, third, and booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna, J & J vaccines. Appointments available and walk-ins are accepted on certain days and times. To make an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.
- Mondays: Noon to 4 p.m. Walk-ins accepted, vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna. The Flu vaccine will be offered while supplies last.
- Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed from 2:30 to 3 p.m.) Walk-ins accepted from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna, J & J.
- Fridays: Noon to 4 p.m. Walk-ins accepted, vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna and the Flu vaccine will be offered while supplies last.
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clinic closed 12:30 to 1 p.m. Walk-ins accepted from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna, J & J.
Bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine record with QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov. Masks must be worn at the CVC.
CDC Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Booster Shots
Who is now eligible for a booster shot?
Those who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots at least six months ago who are:
- 65 years and older
- 18 or older who live in long-term care settings
- 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions
- 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings
ALL who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.
CDC’s recommendations now allow for heterologous or “mix and match” booster doses. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, while others may prefer to get a different booster.
