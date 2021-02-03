Hospitals: 2,925
- Novant Health UVA Health System for school employees
Prince William Health District: 5,000
- Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center
- Potomac Middle School
Medical practices: 800
- Arjun Medical Center: 200
- Bull Run Family Medicine: 300
- Sentara Family Medicine: 300
- (Administered by appointment only to established patients in current VDH priority groups)
Other community health providers: 1,200
- Greater Prince William Health Clinic: 200
- Mason and Partners Clinic: 1,000 (private schools and 1a caregivers)
Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center: 100
Pharmacies: 1,000
- Gainesville Pharmacy: 200 administered by appointment only to “established customers,” age 75 and older.
- Safeway: 800 -- administered at Veterans Park from the Prince William Health District's waiting list for the current priority groups.
Already on hand: 2,160 doses for this week’s appointments at GMU’s Beacon Hall
Total: 13,185
