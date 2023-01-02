Candidate speeches and two rounds of voting are expected during tonight’s Prince William County Republican Committee “mass meeting,” which is being held to pick their party’s nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the vacant Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Three candidates are vying for the nomination: Ray Mizener, 47, a civil engineer and current president of the Committee of 100; Alyson Satterwhite, 56, who represented the Gainesville District on the Prince William County School Board from 2012 through 2019; and Bob Weir, 59, a five-term member of the Haymarket Town Council and planning commission.

Haymarket Town Councilman Bob Weir announces his bid for Gainesville supervisor Just two days after Supervisor Pete Candland announced his resignation from the Gainesville …

The mass meeting is being held at Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Drive in Haymarket. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the meeting set to start at 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line to register to participate by 7 p.m. will be allowed into the meeting, according to Brian Penn, communications chairman for the Prince William County Republican Committee.

Organizers hope the meeting won’t stretch much past 9 p.m., but Penn acknowledged that the exact timing of the meeting is unknown due to the fact that there will likely be two rounds of voting.

A winner will be declared when a candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in tonight’s event, Penn said.

Here’s what else there is to know about how the meeting will work:

Who can vote: Anyone who lives in the Gainesville District, is registered to vote and agrees to sign a “statement of intent” to support the Republican nominee in the Feb. 21 special election may participate in tonight’s contest.

That includes people who normally vote for Democrats, some of whom are expected to participate in the mass meeting out of opposition to their party’s support for the controversial “Prince William Digital Gateway” data center project and other data center projects throughout the county, Penn said.

“Our doors are open to former Democrats, even those who in the past have voted in their party’s nomination process,” Penn said. “That’s in part why we are asking people to pledge their support for the Republican candidate in the special election.”

Voters must arrive with an acceptable photo ID to participate. Volunteers will check voting registration status against state Virginia Department of Elections records. Voters determined to be registered and eligible to vote will be asked to sign the GOP “statement of intent,” Penn said.

But even though Democrats are welcome at tonight’s meeting, the local GOP isn’t completely opening its nomination contests to the opposing party – now or in the future.

That’s apparent in the formal rules of the mass meeting, which say that voters could be disqualified if they have participated in a Democratic primary in the last five years. But the rules also say a “single exception” will be allowed for tonight’s contest for any voter who “renounces [their] affiliation with any other party” and expresses, in writing, that they are “in accord with the principles of the Republican Party and intend, at the time of the writing, to support the nominees of the Republican Party in the future.”

Further, any voter who uses this exception for the Jan. 2 mass meeting won’t be able to use it again in any future Republican Party-run nominating contest, according to the rules.

Penn, however, acknowledged Monday that the local GOP committee has no means of checking how people vote in the Feb. 21 special election or on Election Day in November, as the anonymity of those votes is protected by state law.

The state Department of Elections does however keep records of whether voters participate in either Republican or Democratic primaries run by the state. And those records are available to the public from the Department of Elections for a fee.

Park Valley Church has a capacity of about 1,460 people. The GOP Committee is not expecting turnout for tonight’s mass meeting to exceed that number, Penn said.

What happens next: Once the meeting officially begins around 7 p.m., the GOP committee will hold a short business meeting to go over the rules. Participants will be seated in the church sanctuary for this part of the meeting and for the voting, Penn said.

Once the business portion of the meeting is finished, the speeches will begin. Each candidate will be allotted 10 minutes for both a nomination speech – delivered by someone in support of their candidacy – and a speech delivered by the candidates themselves.

Voting: After the speeches are finished, voting will begin. Votes will be cast via a secret ballot. The order of the candidates’ names was determined in a random drawing. Penn said he did not know the order of the candidates’ names on the ballot as of Monday afternoon.

Voters will be called up by row to place their ballots in ballot boxes that will be situated at the front of the church, Penn said.

The entire process will be open to the observation of representatives of all three campaigns, Penn said.

Counting the votes: After all the votes have been cast, a designated “Teller Committee” will hand count the votes. It’s not known how long this process will take, Penn said.

If none of the three candidates wins a majority of the votes cast during the first round of voting, the lowest vote-getter will be removed from the race and another round of voting will take place involving the top two candidates, Penn said.

Then counting will begin again. A winner will be announced by the end of the meeting, but voters may leave after the voting process is complete.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that Alyson Satterwhite served on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. The Times regrets the error.

Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com