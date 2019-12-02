Typically, the flood of new books slows down by mid-December, as publishers realize that the holidays and celebrations of the month make it hard for any publicity related to books to get through the seasonal noise, except with lists of “books for gifts.”
As a result, December is not generally a month filled with blockbusters. However, there are some exciting titles coming out soon.
“The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern, is getting a great deal of attention. Who wouldn’t want to read a book about a graduate student who discovers a mysterious book that leads him to a fantastic subterranean library? A grown-up Harry Potter-ish tale, this has been getting high marks from critics.
Will the 13th spy novel by Alan Furst, “Under Occupation” continue his lucky streak of creating believable and intense thrillers?
R.J. Palacio’s earlier books have inspired a graphic novel, “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” which spins off the tale of Grandmere’s wartime adventures. All readers, but especially 8- to 12-year-olds will find this story riveting.
It wouldn’t be December without new cookbooks. “Hack Your Cupboard: Make Great Food with What You’ve Got,” by Alyssa Wiegand, and America’s Test Kitchen’s “The Side Dish Bible,” are inspirational, as is “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier,” by Ree Drummond.
It is also a great time of year to plan a movie night for the entire family, and DVDs of “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4” are coming soon.
“Nothing to See Here,” by Kevin Wilson has been getting lots of media attention. The novel plot involves twins who spontaneously burst into flames when they are agitated, but who do no permanent harm to themselves as a result. When interviewed, the author noted that he often felt that he, as a child, could become so frustrated it felt as if he were on fire.
If you enjoy M.C. Beaton’s cozy mysteries, you will find “Beating About the Bush” a fun read, as you watch Agatha Raisin once again solve the unsolvable. Donkeys, private eyes, a mysterious corpse – it’s all there!
The author of the well-regarded “Pay It Forward” has a new novel of people and relationships, set in 1969. “Stay,” by Catherine Ryan Hyde, is an absorbing read, and one which tugs at the heartstrings.
To end with a blockbuster, there are many readers eagerly awaiting the next Alex Delaware novel from Jonathan Kellerman – and the good news is that they will wait no more. “The Museum of Desire” requires all the skill of Delaware and detective Milo to understand the completely bizarre murder scene they encounter.
Here is hoping you encounter lots of good reading as the year ends, whether you are reading for fun, knowledge, or self-improvement. No matter what, your library has something for everyone!
