Thanks to the movies, some older titles have reappeared on the bestseller lists.
“The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt, is a novel that everyone either loves or hates; it does not seem that anyone is neutral about this book. The movie may win it fans… or enemies.
“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” by Garth Stein, is more universally loved. The story of a dog and an aspiring race car driver, this older title has surged in interest since the film was released. Both books are available as audios, e-audios, e-books and in print at the library.
In addition, October titles trending hot include:
“The Secrets We Kept,” by Lara Prescott, is a debut novel set during the Cold War when two secretaries are pulled from the CIA typing pool and into a long-term secret mission.
“The Guardians,” another legal thriller from John Grisham, is set in a Florida town and it opens with an attorney shot at his desk. No one knows why or how this happened, and the novel takes off from there in typical engrossing Grisham style.
FBI agent Alice Pine is back in “A Minute to Midnight,” by David Baldacci. This time, she is investigating the long-ago abduction of her twin sister. Before long, she is caught in a desperate race to find a serial killer.
The latest Ken Burns’ PBS documentary series examines what made country music what it is today. The show explores the contributions of Scotch-Irish immigrants, Latinos, African Americans, and many others to the unique sounds of this music. The accompanying book is “Country Music,” by Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns.
“The Testaments,” by Margaret Atwood, has finally been published; The long wait for a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale”is finally over. Fans of the first novel are excited to know that this novel will answer some questions that were never resolved in the first book.
After his best-selling nonfiction title, “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Water Dancer” is a total surprise. While the novel is set in a real world, the superpower-like gifts possessed by the young hero make for a fascinating novel with a magic realism aspect.
Renowned biographer Edmund Morris turns in yet another comprehensive survey of a famous life in his latest book, “Edison.”
Louise Penny’s following for her stories of Canadian Chief Inspector Gamache grows stronger with every book, and her latest, “A Better Man,” will undoubtedly win even more fans.
Watch for new novels in November by Danielle Steel, Erin Morgenstern and Michael Crichton, as well as memoirs by musicians Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Flea (from the Red Hot Chili Peppers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.