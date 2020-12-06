December is traditionally a slow month for major titles, but this year all bets are off as September titles became November, and then some slipped further. The good news is that things are getting back on track and publication dates are becoming more reliable.
E-books and e-audios have all been impacted by these date changes, as those are usually simultaneous with print versions. Right now, some titles of interest that seem to be picking up steam are:
“The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, and “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld, both feature funny men and funny stories. For their fans, these will be a delight.
Science fiction enthusiasts have been waiting a long time for “Ready Player Two,” by Ernest Cline, thanks to the appeal of “Ready Player One,” which was also a Steven Spielberg film. This one picks up where the last story left off.
Former President Obama’s memoir, “A Promised Land,” will be of interest to students of history and politics. This first volume covers his early years through the pivotal Iowa caucuses.
“The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop,” by Fannie Flagg, is another in her series about the little southern town of Whistle Stop, Alabama, and is the long-awaited sequel to “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café.” For years, readers have been hoping for a return to that little town.
Another next book in a beloved series is the young adult novel, “The Tower of Nero,” by Rick Riordan. It is No. 5 in the “Trials of Apollo” series, and it is also the end for these characters. The novel promises to answer readers’ questions about Meg, Apollo and more.
Then there are the always interesting and reliable writers whose next books are eagerly awaited, and this month is rich with such titles.
Anthony Horowitz’s stories become more and more interesting with each mystery he writes, and the latest one is “Moonflower Murders.” This sequel to the masterful “Magpie Murders” brings back Susan Ryland, who solved the Magpie murders and who now returns to England to solve yet another baffling crime. Horowitz is not your typical British “cozy” author, and the twists and turns built into his mysteries are engrossing.
“How to Raise an Elephant,” by Alexander McCall Smith, is the 21st novel in the “#1 Ladies Detective Agency” series, and all your favorite characters are back. Harvesting elephants for ivory generates the title, and that mystery is – of course – solved.
You cannot go wrong with anything by Ann Cleeves. While her Shetland novels were engrossing, she has branched out to another series featuring Vera Stanhope. The latest novel is “The Darkest Evening,” and it lives up to its title. One snowy evening, Vera is taking her usual walk home only to discover an apparently abandoned vehicle with a toddler strapped inside.
There are novels by well-loved authors such as John Grisham, Lee Child, Mary Higgins Clark, Lisa Gardner, Danielle Steel, Jeffrey Archer, David Baldacci, Michael Connolly and Nicholas Sparks that have recently arrived. Ina Garten and Martha Stewart also have delicious new selections coming out. Should you have downsized your holiday plans, the upside is you will have lots of time to read and plenty of good choices.
