The Best of 2019 lists have been showing up everywhere this month, and it is no surprise that many of the hottest titles at the library are also appearing on those lists. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett and “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood have shown up on multiple “best” lists from sources such as NPR, the New York Public Library, and Amazon. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead and Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” have also received wide acclaim.
A number of popular authors have new books coming this month that will be sure to have many fans.
“Many Rivers to Cross” by Peter Robinson features DCI Banks in yet another atmospheric British whodunnit.
Other fans of mysteries are looking forward to a lighter treatment, “Coconut Layer Cake Murder,” the latest in Joanne Fluke’s cleverly named food-themed cozy mysteries.
“Salt River” by Randy Wayne White is another novel in his Doc Ford series, and the settings of his novels are as much a character as the people. This plot involves DNA analysis to track down children fathered by his sidekick, and as always, Sanibel Island in Florida is beautifully evoked.
James Grippando’s “The Big Lie” is his usual readable and fast-paced suspense story and is a very timely one. Someone is trying to kill a member of the Electoral College who is contemplating switching her vote.
Finally, if his earlier novels are any indication, readers who enjoy literary fiction will find much to love about Colum McCann’s forthcoming novel, “Apeirogon.” The reviewers are already raving about this tale of loss and redemption set among the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis.
