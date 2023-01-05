NOVA RAFT, short for Northern Virginia Resettling Afghan Families Together, is a grassroots volunteer group based in Northern Virginia that has been assisting Afghan refugees since August 2021 when they began arriving in the U.S.
The group was formed by longtime friends and Springfield residents, Dan Altman and Natalie Perdue, who said they knew immediately that many of the refugees would be coming to Fairfax and Prince William counties with few possessions and would need help with the basics: finding places to live; getting furniture, clothes and supplies; registering kids for school; and finding medical care.
The initial goal was to welcome Afghan allies to the U.S. with kindness and dignity and to help them get settled in new homes with everything they needed to be comfortable in an unfamiliar place. Early on, Perdue said the effort would require a mass of good-hearted volunteers to turn completely empty apartments into warm and welcoming homes for traumatized families.
In August 2021, they pledged to set up homes for 10 families by gathering donations and recruiting friends and neighbors to donate and move furniture and supplies.
By the end of 2022, NOVA RAFT had set up more than 190 homes, collected more than 3,800 pieces of furniture and organized more than 30 community groups to make it all happen.
“Working together, we have delivered nearly $1,000,000 in aid,” the NOVA RAFT website says.
But the group’s work is far from done, said Tammy Ross, a Montclair resident who is the point person for NOVA RAFT in Prince William County.
During the past year, Ross connected with many families from Afghanistan who shared their harrowing journeys out of Kabul, their dreams for futures here in Virginia and the pain they felt leaving relatives behind.
Family members of different ages all need help with different issues, she said. Some need help finding jobs or learning English, others need help getting driver’s licenses or finishing high school, and the majority still need help securing their immigration status, Ross said.
NOVA RAFT has shifted its focus to provide targeted support to Afghan families in need in all of these areas. The group has partnered with religious communities, businesses and other non-profits to accomplish these goals. Volunteers spend lots of time searching for appropriate employment opportunities and matching employers and refugees, Ross said.
NOVA RAFT secured $30,000 in grant funds to offer English classes for Afghans, Ross said.
The classes have created a community for the Afghan women to make new friends and build a support network. In this new phase of support, volunteers are always needed, Ross said.
People are getting into jobs, learning English, earning their high school diplomas and learning about financial literacy and American culture, Ross said.
Most of all, “they are learning to cope,” she said, and with support, they are building community.
To volunteer or donate, visit novaraft.org or email raftvolunteers@gmail.com.
