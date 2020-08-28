The Virginia Department of Health includes the following entities in its definition of a "congregate setting" for the purpose of COVID-19 outbreaks:
- adult daycare
- agriculture or food production facility
- apartment complex
- business or workplace
- camp or campground
- church
- community event
- event venue
- gym or spa
- independent living or retirement community
- labor or migrant camp
- local agency
- military base
- neighborhood street
- private home
- shelter
