The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets went 1-1 this weekend during the Title IX Holiday Invitational Conference and Classic at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C.
They beat the Nazareth (Brooklyn, New York) girls basketball team 64-35 Saturday after losing Friday to C.H. Flowers (Springdale, Maryland), 51-44.
Maddie Scarborough scored 15 points against Nazareth to boost OP’s record to 7-3, while Jo Raflo had 14 points and Alex Harju had 11. Against Flowers, Hailey Kellogg scored 22 points and Harju had eight.
Colgan boys basketball 58, Gar-Field 47
Ta'Zir Smith scored 16 points Saturday to help give the Colgan Sharks a 58-47 victory over Gar-Field’s boys basketball team during the James Monroe Holiday Tournament in Fredericksburg.
He made 5 of 6 free throws while Adric Howe made 4 of 4 en route to 12 points, which helped improve Colgan’s record to 4-5 while dropping the Indians to 1-8. Noah Wheatley added 13 points with 3-for-7 3-point shooting while Frank Brown had six points.
So the Sharks took a 12-8 lead in the first quarter before falling behind 25-23 at halftime. Colgan then pulled away with a 22-13 run in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 45-38 lead.
Dadren King led Colgan with eight rebounds, while Cory Wilson and Marcus Young had five each for Gar-Field. Wilson also scored a game-high 22 points while Jerome Warrick had 16 and Young had five. Alex Garcia and Edward Wilkerson added three assists apiece for the Indians.
Patriot boys basketball 63, Westside 50
The Patriot Pioneers used a 25-point third quarter to pull away from the Westside (Clear Fork, West Virginia) boys basketball team for a 60-54 victory over the Renegades.
So Patriot boosted its record to 7-4 after building a 21-13 lead in the first quarter and entering halftime with a 30-24 advantage before ending the third period with a 55-35 lead.
Zack Blue fueled the Pioneers’ defensive effort with seven steals. He also had nine points while Darrel Johnson had a team-high 12 and Chad Watson had 11. Adding nine points apiece were Allen Davis and Trey Nelson, while Jackson Ford and Ellis Nayeri had six each.
Nelson also had six assists with three each from Blue and Watson, while Johnson had seven rebounds with five each by Ford and Blue.
Previously, Friday, Blue led Patriot with 18 points during a 60-54 victory over the Wyoming East Warriors. Watson added 14 points and Nelson had eight, with seven each from Davis and Johnson. Nelson also had five assists and Blue had four, while Watson had six rebounds and Ford had five.
Plus, Blue had three steals despite the Pioneers falling behind 18-14 halftime after finishing the first period in an 8-8 tie. Patriot then used a 26-13 run in the third quarter to enter the fourth with a 40-31 lead.
Woodbridge boys basketball 77, Midlothian 51
Michael Cooper’s incredible third quarter helped the Woodbridge Vikings defeat Midlothian’s boys basketball team 77-51 Friday during the Henrico Holiday Classic in Richmond.
He scored all of his 21 points in the game during that third period, helping give the Vikings a 4-5 record after their subsequent loss Saturday to Pikesville (Baltimore, Maryland), 65-57.
Cooper’s third-period prowess against Midlothian contributed to a 14-0 run by the Vikings, who turned a 26-20 halftime lead into a 40-20 advantage midway through the third quarter. He also finished with four steals despite sitting on the bench for much of the first half due to foul trouble.
Shane Feden added 16 points for Woodbridge, Nazir Armstrong had nine and Jaden King had eight. Feden also had eight rebounds while Armstrong had seven and King had six.
Brentsville girls basketball 47, Kettle Run 26
Alden Yergey scored 18 points Saturday and Cai Smith added 17 to give the Brentsville Tigers a 47-26 victory over Kettle Run during the Manassas Park Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.
They helped boost Brentsville’s record to 8-1 after the Tigers also defeated Hylton 60-27 Friday during the tournament. Against Hylton, Brentsville used a 35-11 run in the second half to win after similarly using a 25-8 second-half run to defeat Kettle Run.
Against those Cougars, Cara Vollmer had nine points on three 3-pointers while Yergey scored her 18 with the help of four 3-pointers. For Kettle Run, Faith Schaefer had eight points with five from Maddy Edwards and four each from Ashley Hume and Rachel Schwind.
During Brentsville’s game against Hylton, Gabby Garrison had 24 points while Yergey had 18, Smith had 11 and Vollmer had five.
Potomac boys basketball 56, Linden 41
The Potomac Panthers allowed only four points during the third quarter Friday to pull away from the Linden (New Jersey) boys basketball team en route to a 56-41 victory in the Governors Challenge at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
The Panthers trailed 23-16 midway through the second quarter but entered halftime trailing only 25-22 before going on an 18-4 run to enter the fourth period ahead 40-29 en route to improving their record to 8-2.
Manny White made 6 of 7 field goals to finish with 15 points and Kejahn Rainey had nine points with Lorin Hall scoring eight and Kyle Honore scoring seven, while Tyrell Harris and Anthony Jackson had six apiece. Harris also had eight rebounds with five each from White, Rainey and Caleb Satchell, while White had three steals and three assists.
Forest Park boys basketball 64, Chantilly 43
The Forest Park Bruins finished as the runner-up of the Joe Cascio Holiday boys basketball tournament at Falls Church High by losing to Annandale 53-49 Saturday in the championship game after beating Chantilly 64-43 Friday in the semifinals.
Forest Park (5-5) limited the Chargers to only one 3-pointer while the Bruins made eight, including two by Evan Reed, who finished with 10 points. K.C. Clark, who made the all-tournament team, added 13 points while Tyler Smith had nine, Kevin Johnson had eight, Kenyani Lee had seven and Kameron Lewis had five.
So the Bruins built a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, a 36-22 halftime advantage and a 45-32 lead entering the fourth period. But, against Annandale, Forest Park trailed 30-23 at halftime after finishing the first in a 13-13 tie. The Bruins composed a 17-13 run in the fourth quarter, but Annandale still won after finishing the third with a 40-32 advantage.
Smith and Clark ended with 10 points each while Johnson had nine and Zedrick Yeboah had six.
Colgan girls basketball 55, Frederick Douglass 39
Alyssa Andrews amassed 25 points Friday and Kennedy Fuller had 24 as their Colgan Sharks defeated the Frederick Douglass (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) girls basketball team during the Title IX Holiday Invitational Conference and Classic at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C.
A subsequent loss to Saint James, 53-42, Saturday dropped the Sharks’ record to 4-3, but they used a 21-14 run in the second half Friday to beat Frederick Douglass. Fuller went 10-for-14 on field goals while Andrews went 5-for-9. Grace Damato added seven points and Jo Rodas had six on a pair of 3-pointers.
