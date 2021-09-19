Volunteers needed in ongoing efforts to fight food insecurity

Both ACTS and SERVE have an urgent need for food pickup drivers. Volunteers, who must be at least 21, are needed to drive to area grocery stores and restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the appropriate warehouse.
Be prepared to lift boxes weighing 30 pounds or more. Drivers for SERVE must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided at both agencies.
This is a wonderful way to give back to the community, especially during Hunger Action Month. For ACTS, please email SCouteau@actspwc.org;for SERVE, please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
Help fight food insecurity. ACTS Hunger Prevention Center needs volunteer client intake workers to register and book food assistance clients and help in its warehouse and food pantry by accepting donations, sorting and shelving food, packing food bags, etc.
Questions? Email gflores@actspwc.org for details.
Brain Injury Services is searching for volunteers interested in being matched in one-on-one friendships with adult survivors of brain injuries who are receiving services. Brief training and once-a-month minimum outings with the client are required.
Contact Michelle at mthyen@braininjurysvcs.org or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232 to learn how you can help.
Schools are open, and Give Youth needs tutors ages 13 to 18 to volunteer at centers across its Northern Virginia locations. Tutors would help students in kindergarten through seventh grade students for two hours at the center of their choice. Centers are at public libraries and some community centers, so please choose the one nearest to you.
Please use the tutor registration form at www.giveyouth.org to sign up. Email directors@giveyouth.org for more information.
The staff at House of Mercy is looking for businesses, organizations or groups to be Hunger Action Heroes for 2021-22. It’s so easy to do! First, select a few Friday morning dates to bring food donations. Then, promote and hold your food drive. Finally, drop off collected food at House of Mercy on your assigned Friday morning date before 11 a.m.
Feel great as your team works to collect food to feed food insecure families in our community. For more information, please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/hunger-action-heroes/ or email akellogg@houseofmercyva.org.
Help the Medical Reserve Corps support your local health department and community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics and more.
Medical experience is not required; it has roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be at least 18, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Retirees and college students: Pink Space Theory is looking for “ambassadors” to help in a variety of areas to include dropping off supplies to the schools, taking pictures at virtual events for social media, helping out at special events, fundraising and much more.
You’ll feel great as you inspire youth to get excited about science, technology, engineering and math. Email volunteermanager@pinkspacetheory.org and assistantvm@pinkspacetheory.org. to learn more.
RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, is back, and volunteer drivers ages “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
Those looking for other volunteer opportunities may call Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292; the website is at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.