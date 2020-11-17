Covid testing Prince William County

A sign marks Prince William County's free COVID-19 testing site at the Woodbridge Senior Center.

 Delia Engstrom

Prince William County is using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide free COVID-19 tests for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park. 

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results, according to a county press release. 

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. 

To ensure you receive a test, arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. 

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility

Start time 1:30 p.m. 

3800 Graham Park Rd.

Triangle, VA 22172

Metz Middle School

Start time 5:30 p.m. 

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Thursday, Nov. 19

Cloverdale Park

Start time 8:30 a.m. 

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193 

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start time 1:30 p.m. 

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

 

Friday, Nov. 20

Splashdown Water Park

Start time 1:30 p.m.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109

 

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start time 5:30 p.m. 

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

 

Saturday, Nov. 21

Mount Zion Church of Triangle

Start time 9:30 a.m.

18410 Chapel Dr.

Triangle, VA 22172

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

zcxnissan
zcxnissan

Won't take a test until they are proven to be 100% accurate or at least 50%

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.