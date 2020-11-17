Prince William County is using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide free COVID-19 tests for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results, according to a county press release.
Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing.
To ensure you receive a test, arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below.
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Wednesday, Nov. 18:
Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
Start time 1:30 p.m.
3800 Graham Park Rd.
Triangle, VA 22172
Metz Middle School
Start time 5:30 p.m.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Thursday, Nov. 19
Cloverdale Park
Start time 8:30 a.m.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 1:30 p.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Friday, Nov. 20
Splashdown Water Park
Start time 1:30 p.m.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start time 5:30 p.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Saturday, Nov. 21
Mount Zion Church of Triangle
Start time 9:30 a.m.
18410 Chapel Dr.
Triangle, VA 22172
Won't take a test until they are proven to be 100% accurate or at least 50%
