UPDATED: Police say missing Dumfries man no longer considered 'endangered'

Prince William County police have ended a search for a missing Dumfries man, saying Saturday they received new information indicating he is no longer considered "endangered."
On Friday, Jan. 20, Prince William County police asked for the public's help in locating Joseph Kojo Asempa Dennis, 20, of Dumfries, who was last seen leaving the Shorehaven Apartments located on Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries on Thursday, Jan. 13 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, police said Dennis is no longer considered endangered, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
