A sign marks Prince William County's free COVID-19 testing site at the Woodbridge Senior Center.

 Delia Engstrom

Prince William County's daily COVID-19 testing was closed Monday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather but will continue Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Testing is free to those who live and work in Prince William County. The sites continue to run out of tests, so arriving early -- even before the sites open -- is recommended.

This updated full testing schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

11 a.m.: James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1 p.m., whichever comes first.

4 p.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

9 a.m.: Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1 p.m., whichever comes first.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2 p.m., whichever comes first.

Friday, Feb. 5

2 p.m. Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

Saturday, Feb. 6

9 a.m.: Prince William County Development Services Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge.

Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 p.m., whichever comes first.

 

