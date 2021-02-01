Prince William County's daily COVID-19 testing was closed Monday, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather but will continue Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Testing is free to those who live and work in Prince William County. The sites continue to run out of tests, so arriving early -- even before the sites open -- is recommended.
This updated full testing schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, Feb. 2
11 a.m.: James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1 p.m., whichever comes first.
4 p.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
9 a.m.: Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1 p.m., whichever comes first.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2 p.m., whichever comes first.
Friday, Feb. 5
2 p.m. Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Saturday, Feb. 6
9 a.m.: Prince William County Development Services Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge.
Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12 p.m., whichever comes first.
(1) comment
Self-filling prophecy, the more you test the more cases you find - does not matter that most 99.xx will have no problems - lets keep running those numbers up, somewhere there is a monetary reason for wanting these high numbers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.