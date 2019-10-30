Wednesday, October 30
Pumpkin Patch: Noon-6 p.m. Corn maze, train ride, farmyard activities and more. Yankey Farms, 14714 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville.
Fall Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Burnside Farms, 4905 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Thursday, October 31
Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Trick or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Come dressed in costume and get treats throughout the Mall. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
Friday, November 1
Fall Gallery Walk: 6-9 p.m. Local artists will be displaying their artwork. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Northern Virginia Photography Expo Nature Visions 2019: 8 a.m. Register at naturevisions.org. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Classes $20 and up, day passes available.
Saturday, November 2
Museum Veterans Display: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special tribute to veterans. Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Downtown Walking Tours: 2-3 p.m. Stroll through Historic Downtown and learn about Manassas. Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas. Adults $5, ages 12 and under are free.
Clogging the Potomac: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Join a park ranger on a canoe as you look for trash and recyclables clogging up the Potomac. To register call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Fall RecycleFest HHW, Electronics and Shredding Drop-Off: 8 a.m.-noon. For City of Manassas residents. For more information call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas. Free.
11th Annual Northern Virginia Veterans Parade: 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Sunday, November 3
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Commuter Lot, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.
Monday, November 4
Safety Starts with Knowing: 7 p.m. Presentation by the Manassas City Police on personal safety. St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 8899 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
Monday Night Bingo: 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Park West Lions Community Center, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. $10.00.
Tuesday, November 5
Museum Career Day: 9 a.m.-noon. Students can meet community business leaders and learn about possible careers. Manassas. Manassas Museum, 9101 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Passport Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Ongoing Events
Superpower Dogs: Family friendly film will show daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. until December 31. Experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. True story narrated by Chris Evans. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6.00 per person.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until February 23, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Veterans and the Arts Initiative “Exploring Identity with Women Veterans” Exhibit: On display from October 29 to December 7. Featuring the work of seven women who served during the Vietnam War-era through post-9/11-era and in several branches of the military, and it demonstrates their perceptions and reflections, as well as the photographic techniques as they learned together. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Bull Run Rotary Flag Display: On display from November 1 to November 11. Witness the colorful transformation of the Museum Lawn into a sea of red, white and blue. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
