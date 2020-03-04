Wednesday, March 4
Spotlight Talk: Noon-1 p.m. Learn about objects in the Main Gallery or Temporary Exhibit. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
English Conversation: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Thursday, March 5
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation Group: 1-2:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Friday, March 6
The Sleeping Beauty: 8 p.m. Featuring the Russian National Ballet. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
Artist Talk with Dr. Yemonja Smalls: 6-7 p.m. Book reading and signing. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Saturday, March 7
Front Porch Conversation at Liberia House: 2-3 p.m. Kick off Black History Month and learn about the enslaved people who lived and worked at Liberia House. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas.
American Idols: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20 adults, $16 seniors (62+), active and retired military, and educators. Free for students (through college).
7th Annual Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser for BEACON for Adult Literacy: 6-9 p.m. Register at Beaconliteracy.org. Linton Hall School, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow. Cost varies.
Historic Sites Forum: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10311 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $25, includes lunch.
Sunday, March 8
Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author John T. Toler will talk about his book, 250 Years in Fauquier County: A Virginia Story. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
MILOS: 4-6:30 p.m. Chart topping classical guitar phenom makes his debut. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $29.
GIVE Tutoring: 2-4 p.m. High school students tutor elementary students. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Signal Hill Elementary School Artist Reception: 1-3 p.m. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Monday, March 9
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation Club: 6-8 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, March 10
Preservation for Home Archives: 2-3:30 p.m. For adults. Register by calling 703-792-4540. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Preschool Play Date-Marching into Spring: 10-11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and younger. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Ongoing Events
Soundings: On display from March 10 to April 11. Mel Prada and Kate Fitzpatrick’s exhibition explores the edges of written language and its formal structures, glyphs, and subtext. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Artistic Expression Exhibit: On display from March 6 to March 31. The work of talented Osbourn High School students will be displayed in this annual exhibit. Students produce drawings, painting, sculpture, ceramics and various mediums and write their own label descriptions. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Iwo Jima Flag Exhibition: On display from February 19 to March 30. In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
It’s Complicated A Visual Examination of the Relationship: On display from February 7 to March 27. Featuring Dr. Yemonja Smalls. In her first east coast solo show, Yemonja selects and assembles mixed media to convey the complexities that color relationships. She presents reflections of life/death, self-love, soul-ties, and work-life balance, to name a few, for viewer dialogue. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until May 31, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.