Tips and Tricks of Reading Old Handwriting: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For adults. Presentation by Katie Derby. Register by calling 703-792-4540. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Collin Athas Live: 5-9 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Thursday, January 23
Prince William Historic Preservation Lecture: 7 p.m. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. Free, donations accepted.
Scott Kurt Live: 5-9 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Friday, January 24
Friends of Chinn Library Used Book Sale: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All proceeds go to library to fund programs and materials. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Jason Masi Live: 2-6 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Saturday, January 25
The Hunchback of Notre Dame: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $16 children (age 12 and under).
2020 PWC HayMaker STEAM Expo: 11 a.m. Hosted by Battlefield High School. Battlefield High School, 15000 Graduation Drive, Haymarket. Free.
Foundations of Investing: 1 p.m. For adults. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friends of Chinn Library Used Book Sale: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All proceeds go to library to fund programs and materials. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Sunday, January 26
The Hunchback of Notre Dame: 3 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $16 children (age 12 and under).
Friends of Chinn Library Used Book Sale: Noon-3:30 p.m. All proceeds go to library to fund programs and materials. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday, January 27
Woodbridge Community Choir Open Rehearsals: 7:30 p.m. Door open at 7 p.m. to register. Lutheran Church of the Covenant, 15008 Cloverdale Road, Dale City. Registration fee $35.
Valentines for Veterans: All day. For all ages. Make a valentine for a veteran with supplies provided by the library. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, January 28
Historic Prince William Lecture Series: 7:30 p.m. For adults. Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Introduction to E-Books: 2 p.m. For adults. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Ongoing Events
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until May 31, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Camera Eyes: On Poetry: On display from January 15 to February 5. Featuring local poet and photographer, JoAnn Lord Koff. Cultivates a visceral connection between JoAnn’s original, timeless photographic images and the heartfelt vision within her accompanying poems. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
