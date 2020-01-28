Wednesday, January 29
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1:30 p.m. For adults. Drop-ins welcome or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Thursday, January 30
Purchase of Development Rights Part 2-Nokesville: 7-8:30 p.m. Nokesville Volunteer Fire Hall, 12826 Marsteller Drive, Nokesville.
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10 a.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Friday, January 31
The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
Joe Downer Live: 6 p.m. Waters End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. Free.
All Star Band Live: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Saturday, February 1
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Foundations of Investing: 2 p.m. For adults. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Volunteers Needed for Wreath Removal: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle.
Front Porch Talks: 2-3 p.m. Kick off Black History Month and learn about the enslaved people who lived and worked at Liberia House. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas.
Take Your Child to the Library Day: 11 a.m. For ages 2 and up. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Sunday, February 2
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Falconry: 12:30-1:30 p.m. See the beautiful birds and learn about Falconry. Wild Birds Unlimited, 7998 Crescent Park Drive, Gainesville. Free.
Monday, February 3
African American Genealogy: 7 p.m. For adults. Tracking families before the Civil War. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10 a.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, February 4
Home School Days-Lighter Than Air: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Students learn about the machines Marines use that utilize lighter-than-air technology. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10:30 a.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Ongoing Events
The Underground Railroad: On display from February 1 to February 29. The Leesylvania property is associated with the escape of multiple enslaved women and men starting from 1784 through 1861. Within that time, three women and nine men escaped. Learn about the park's rich history through its Underground Railroad display that is part of the National Park Service Network to Freedom program. Also, discover the hidden messages behind the beautiful, handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
9th Annual Prince William County Public Schools Student Exhibition: On display until February 29. Featuring works of art by Prince William County Public School students ages elementary through high school. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until May 31, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Camera Eyes: On Poetry: On display from January 15 to February 5. Featuring local poet and photographer, JoAnn Lord Koff. Cultivates a visceral connection between JoAnn’s original, timeless photographic images and the heartfelt vision within her accompanying poems. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
