Wednesday, January 15
Census 2020: 2-3:30 p.m. For adults. Earn extra income while helping your community. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Thursday, January 16
Veteran Connect Networking Event: 5-8 p.m. For those who served active duty, military spouse, veterans and civilian entrepreneurs. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Passport Acceptance Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Friday, January 17
Jim Steele Live: 2-6 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Wil Gravatt Live: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Saturday, January 18
PWC Libraries Closed All Day: Dale City Neighborhood Library, Dumfries Neighborhood Library, Independent Hill Neighborhood Library, Lake Ridge Neighborhood Library, and Nokesville Neighborhood Library.
Crime and Punishment at Brentsville Courthouse: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person, free for children under six.
Meet the Poet Reception: 6-9 p.m. Featuring local poet and photographer JoAnn Lord Koff. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Children’s Day at the Museum: 1-3 p.m. Children can make pinecone bird feeders. Crafts and snacks. Weems Botts Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Sunday, January 19
History in Your Hands: 1-3 p.m. A program for visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. To register call 703-432-8455. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Jenny Masur will talk about her book Heroes of the Underground Railroad Around Washington, D.C. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
Brent Peterson Live: Noon-4 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Larry Thomas Live: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available.
Monday, January 20
Prince William County Libraries: Closed for Martin Luther King Day.
Dr. Martin Luther King Oratorical Competition: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge.
Free Admission Day: All day. Entrance fees are waived, come and enjoy the park. Prince William Forest Park, 18100 Park Headquarters Road, Triangle.
Ice Skating: Noon-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Tuesday, January 21
U.S. Colored Troops and Black Confederates: 8:30 p.m. For adults. Presentation by Dr. Eugene Betit. Register by calling 703-792-4540. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Passport Acceptance Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
9th Annual Prince William County Public Schools Student Exhibition: 10 a.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
Ongoing Events
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until February 23, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
John Grunwell Exhibit: On display from December 10 to January 18. Featuring the art of John Grunwell, multi-media artist and muralist with work in private and public collections throughout the United States and abroad. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Camera Eyes: On Poetry: On display from January 15 to February 5. Featuring local poet and photographer, JoAnn Lord Koff. Cultivates a visceral connection between JoAnn’s original, timeless photographic images and the heartfelt vision within her accompanying poems. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
