Wednesday, January 1
Prince William County Libraries: Closed for New Year’s Day.
First Day Walk: 10 a.m. RSVP to 703-490-5200. Manassas National Battlefield Park, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
First Day Hike: 1-2:30 p.m. Pets are welcome, the trail is not accessible for strollers. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Program is free, donations accepted.
First Day Hike-Complete History of Leesylvania State Park: 1-3 p.m. Pets are welcome, the trail is not accessible for strollers. RSVP to 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
First Day Hike: 9 a.m.-noon. Pets are welcome, the trail is not accessible for strollers. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Free, donations accepted.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
National Museum of the Marine Corps: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum will be open for visitors. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Thursday, January 2
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Passport Acceptance Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Friday, January 3
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
English Conversation: 12:30-2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Saturday, January 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Choir: 3-4 p.m. Children from local schools will sing in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Off the Wall Art Exhibition Open House: 2-4 p.m. Annual high school art exhibit and competition. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Friends of Central Library Clearance Book Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Profits support library programming. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Haymarket Indoor Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Town of Haymarket, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Sunday, January 5
Friends of Central Library Clearance Book Sale: Noon-5 p.m. Profits support library programming. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
GIVE Tutoring: 2-4 p.m. High school students are available to tutor elementary students. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Monday, January 6
English Conversation: 6-8 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Game Night at the Library: 7-8 p.m. For all ages and families. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday, January 7
Passport Acceptance Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
English Conversation: 10 a.m.-noon. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Ongoing Events
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until February 23, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
John Grunwell Exhibit: On display from December 10 to January 18. Featuring the art of John Grunwell, multi-media artist and muralist with work in private and public collections throughout the United States and abroad. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Off the Wall 16th Annual High School Art Competition: On display until January 14. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting and allows the participants to gain experience in the field of art. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
