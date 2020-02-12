Wednesday, February 12
Stories of Preservation and Progress-Native Legacy: 3-4 p.m. Chief Emeritus John Lightner will talk about the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
English as a Second Language: 6:30 p.m. For adults who want to learn how to speak, read, and write English. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Thursday, February 13
Ice Skating: Noon-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10:30 a.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Friday, February 14
Ice Skating: Noon-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Saturday, February 15
Genealogy Workshop-African American Ancestry: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join local experts as they show you the way to navigate ancestry records. Registration recommended, call 703-257-8457 to make a reservation. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Cinderella: 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Featuring the Virginia National Ballet. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $40 adults, $25 students (ages 17 and under).
Everyday Full of Work: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The African American Experience exhibit. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10311 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person, children 6 and under free.
President’s Day Revolutionary War Encampment: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Meet members of the Second Virginia Regiment. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person, children under 6 are free.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Sunday, February 16
A February Festival: Noon. Featuring the Youth Orchestras of Prince William. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $10 for adults, free for students 17 and under.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
History in Your Hands: 1-3 p.m. Program for visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. Pre-registration is required, call 703-432-8455. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Monday, February 17
Historical Marker Dedication and Ceremony: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Historic Dumfries Virginia and the Town of Dumfries will do the dedication. Weems-Botts Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10 a.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, February 18
Galileo’s Science Café-Keeping our Soldiers Safe: 7 p.m. Experts will discuss understanding, treating, and preventing chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Using Genealogical Research and Non-Fiction Writing to Write Your Family History: 7 p.m. For adults. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Ongoing Events
It’s Complicated A Visual Examination of the Relationship: On display from February 7 to March 27. Featuring Dr. Yemonja Smalls. In her first east coast solo show, Yemonja selects and assembles mixed media to convey the complexities that color relationships. She presents reflections of life/death, self-love, soul-ties, and work-life balance, to name a few, for viewer dialogue. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
The Underground Railroad: On display from February 1 to February 29. The Leesylvania property is associated with the escape of multiple enslaved women and men starting from 1784 through 1861. Learn about the park's rich history through its Underground Railroad display that is part of the National Park Service Network to Freedom program. Also, discover the hidden messages behind the beautiful, handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until May 31, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
