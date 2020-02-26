Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 35F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.