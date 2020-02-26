Wednesday, February 26
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 p.m. The group meets in the Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Thursday, February 27
Buffalo Soldiers During the Civil War: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults. Register by calling 703-792-4540. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Espionage in Prince William-Preparation for D Day: 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Historic Preservation Foundation. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. Free, donations accepted.
Friday, February 28
Museum Stories: 10-11 a.m. Family program. Hear a story, explore the galleries and complete an activity. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
Spilled Ink: 7-10 p.m. Open mic featuring authors, poets, and scribblers. Jirani Coffee House, 9425 West St., Manassas. Free.
Saturday, February 29
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Monte Carlo Night: 6:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Serve Our Willing Warriors. Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket. Tickets $75.
Barnes House Open House: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Historic Barnes House, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free, donations accepted.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For adults. First come, first serve. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Char McCargo Bah Author Talk and Book Signing: 11 a.m. Lecture, book signing and art demonstration in honor of Black History Month. Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Sunday, March 1
The Wizard of Oz: 4 p.m. Featuring the Ordway Conservatory Youth Ballet. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20 adults, $15 children (under 12), seniors (65+), and military.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
GIVE Tutoring: 2-4 p.m. High school students tutor elementary students. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Monday, March 2
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For adults. First come, first serve. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, March 3
Time Matters-A Woman’s Retirement Outlook: 7-8 p.m. For women who are getting ready for or have recently transitioned to retirement. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Presidential Primary: All day. For adults. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Ongoing Events
Iwo Jima Flag Exhibition: On display from February 19 to March 30. In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
It’s Complicated A Visual Examination of the Relationship: On display from February 7 to March 27. Featuring Dr. Yemonja Smalls. In her first east coast solo show, Yemonja selects and assembles mixed media to convey the complexities that color relationships. She presents reflections of life/death, self-love, soul-ties, and work-life balance, to name a few, for viewer dialogue. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
The Underground Railroad: On display from February 1 to February 29. The Leesylvania property is associated with the escape of multiple enslaved women and men starting from 1784 through 1861. Learn about the park's rich history through its Underground Railroad display that is part of the National Park Service Network to Freedom program. Also, discover the hidden messages behind the beautiful, handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until May 31, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
