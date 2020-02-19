Wednesday, February 19
Spotlight Talk: Noon-1 p.m. Learn about gallery artifacts that tell the story of African American history. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
English Conversation: 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Thursday, February 20
Evening for Educators-African American History in Manassas: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn about local African American history. Call 703-257-8457 to register. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free for Manassas City Public Schools educators and $12 for others.
Conservation Easements-Rural Area Incentives that Work: 7 p.m. Presented by Prince William Conservation Alliance. Nokesville Volunteer Fire Hall, 12826 Marsteller Drive, Nokesville. Free.
Friday, February 21
English Conversation: 12:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Saturday, February 22
Kevin Burt and Big Medicine: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $30.
African American History: 11 a.m. Explore the lives of African Americans in the 19th century. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person, free for children under six.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Sunday, February 23
Family Day-Iwo Jima 75th Anniversary: All day. History talks, artifact displays, activities for children, concert by The President’s Own at 2 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Free Book Talk: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Author Scott Patchan will talk about his book, Second Manassas: Longstreet’s Attack and the Struggle for Chinn Ridge. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas.
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine: 2 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
President’s Own Marine Corps Band Performance: 2-3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Monday, February 24
AARP Tax Aide Program: 10 a.m. For adults. Volunteers will help with tax returns. First come, first served. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, February 25
A School of Their Own-Industrial Education in Post-Reconstruction Virginia: 7 p.m. For adults. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Ongoing Events
Iwo Jima Flag Exhibition: On display from February 19 to March 30. In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
It’s Complicated A Visual Examination of the Relationship: On display from February 7 to March 27. Featuring Dr. Yemonja Smalls. In her first east coast solo show, Yemonja selects and assembles mixed media to convey the complexities that color relationships. She presents reflections of life/death, self-love, soul-ties, and work-life balance, to name a few, for viewer dialogue. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
The Underground Railroad: On display from February 1 to February 29. The Leesylvania property is associated with the escape of multiple enslaved women and men starting from 1784 through 1861. Learn about the park's rich history through its Underground Railroad display that is part of the National Park Service Network to Freedom program. Also, discover the hidden messages behind the beautiful, handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until May 31, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
