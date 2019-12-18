Wednesday, December 18
The Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show: 5-8 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Thursday, December 19
Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show: 5-8 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Friday, December 20
The Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 8 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Holiday Concert: 11:30 a.m. Featuring the Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Saturday, December 21
The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Winter Sounds: 7:30-9 p.m. Featuring the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra. First Baptist Church of Woodbridge, 13600 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge. $20, ages 17 and under are free.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Sunday, December 22
Merry Old Town: 1-4 p.m. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Carriage Rides in Historic Downtown Manassas: 1-4 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Winter Wonderland Model Train Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Monday, December 23
Prince William County Libraries: Closing at 5 p.m. for the Christmas holiday.
The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $80, $70, $60, $50, $40.
Tuesday, December 24
Prince William County Libraries: All day. Closed for the Christmas holiday.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. Bull Run Unitarian Universalists, 9350 Main St., Manassas.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 9748 Copeland Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Eve Services: 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church, 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. Manassas Presbyterian Church, 8201 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Christmas Eve Services: 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 4090 Sudley Road, Haymarket.
Christmas Eve Services: 4 p.m., 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 6740 Fayette St., Haymarket.
Christmas Eve Service: 5 p.m. Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington St., Haymarket.
Christmas Eve Services: 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Gainesville United Methodist Church, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 12351 All Saints Place, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Services: 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church Woodbridge, 13600 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Services: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. All Saints’ Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Service: 8 p.m. Old Bridge Church, 3966 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Service: 6:30 p.m. Lake Ridge Baptist Church, 12450 Clipper Drive, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12345 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. Dale City Baptist Church, 3501 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
