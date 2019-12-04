Wednesday, December 4
Home School Days-Angle of Trajectory: 10 a.m. Students learn about the math behind artillery and mortars. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Friends of Montclair Community Library: 7:30 p.m. Learn how you can support your local library. Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Thursday, December 5
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon. See the flowers and animals of the local region. Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, 17405 Beverley Mill Dive, Broad Run. Free.
Handmade for the Holidays: 7-8:30 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $7 per child.
Friday, December 6
Merry Old Town: 5-9 p.m. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity: 7:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $35, $30, $25.
Mesdames de la Halle: 8 p.m. Featuring the Mason Opera. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 youth through grade 12.
Elf, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Jolly Ol’ Confections: 6-9 p.m. Visit shops in Historic Downtown and sample desserts. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $10.
Saturday, December 7
Merry Old Town: 10 a.m.-noon. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Elf, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Mesdames de la Halle: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Featuring the Mason Opera. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 youth through grade 12.
Manassas Symphony Orchestera: 3:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $16 seniors (62+), active and retired military, and educators, free students (through college).
Tree Lighting: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Resounding Joy Handbell Choir: 1:30 p.m. For all ages. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Annual Historical Christmas Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Call 703-792-4754 for reservations. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. $75.00.
Christmas 1862 at the Historical Stone House: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Caroling, crafts, cider, cookies and more. Manassas National Battlefield Park, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
2019 Christmas Concert: 8 p.m. Featuring the Woodbridge Community Choir. Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Christmas and Holiday Celebration: 3-6 p.m. Annual holiday celebration and tree lighting. Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket. Free.
Holidays through the Ages: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person.
Sunday, December 8
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy a Celtic Family Christmas: 4 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
Merry Old Town: 1-4 p.m. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Elf, The Musical: 2 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Holiday Swing: 2 p.m. For all ages. Performance by the jazz band Swingology. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Holiday Choral Concert: 3:30 p.m. Featuring the New Dominion Choraliers. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Tickets available.
Winter Clothing Drive: Noon. Help the homeless in Prince William County. Hats, scares, gloves, socks, jackets are needed. Come for the 11 a.m. service and help pack items after the service. Good Shepherd Woodbridge, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Holidays through the Ages: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person.
Monday, December 9
Holiday Choral Concert: 5:30 p.m. Featuring the New Dominion Choraliers. Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Tickets available.
The Giving Tree: All day. Donate gloves, hats, mittens, or scarves for those in need. Lake Ridge Neighborhood Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, December 10
Preschool Playdate-Holiday Fun with Chesty: 10 a.m. For ages 5 and younger. Holiday themed stories, songs and crafts. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Festival of Trees Opening Night: 7 p.m. For all ages. Refreshments and entertainment. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
