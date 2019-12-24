Wednesday, December 25
Prince William County Libraries: All day. Closed for the Christmas holiday
Christmas Day Service: 10 a.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 6750 Fayette St., Haymarket.
Christmas Day Service: 9:30 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 9748 Copeland Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Day Mass: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 6430 Token Forest Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Day Mass: 9 a.m. 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle.
Christmas Day Mass: 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Road, Woodbridge.
Christmas Day Service: 10:30 a.m. All Saints’ Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.
Christmas Day Service: 9 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12345 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge.
Christmas Day Mass: 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12807 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge.
Winter Wonderland Skating Rink: Noon-10:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Ice Skating: 3-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Thursday, December 26
Winter Wonderland Skating Rink: Noon-10:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Friday, December 27
Winter Wonderland Skating Rink: Noon-10:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Saturday, December 28
Winter Wonderland Skating Rink: Noon-10:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Sunday, December 29
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Commuter Lot, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Winter Wonderland Skating Rink: Noon-8:30 p.m. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Monday, December 30
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1:30-7 p.m. For adults. Drop-ins welcome or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Tuesday, December 31
All Prince William County Libraries: Closing at 5 p.m. for the New Year’s Holiday.
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
Ongoing Events
Superpower Dogs: Family friendly film will show daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. until December 31. Experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. True story narrated by Chris Evans. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6.00 per person.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until February 23, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
John Grunwell Exhibit: On display from December 10 to January 18. Featuring the art of John Grunwell, multi-media artist and muralist with work in private and public collections throughout the United States and abroad. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
