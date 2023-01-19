Three workers were injured Thursday morning when their commercial sod truck was hit by a Norfolk Southern freight train in Nokesville.
A Johnson Hydro Seeding Corporation truck with three workers on board was struck by the train just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 near a private dirt roadway in the 11200 block of Aden Road in Nokesville, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The truck had just picked up a load of sod from Kettle Wind Farm, also in Nokesville, when the crash occurred. The details about how the collision happened were not immediately clear Thursday morning.
One of the workers was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries, while two others were transported to an area hospital by ground emergency services, according to Perok and Prince William County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Carl Ericson, who was at the scene.
The truck was leaving the Kettle Wind Farm and heading toward the train tracks when it was hit by the train, Stephanie Cornnell, one of the owners of the farm, told the Prince William Times in an interview at the scene.
The crash was reported to police at 8:54 a.m., Perok said.
Cornnell said she didn’t see the collision but headed over right away after receiving a call that it had happened. She said her family farms 4,500 acres and had never had anything like this happened before.
“We’ve been in the sod business since 1997, with pickups since 2003,” Cornnell said. “Johnson Hydro Seeding is a longtime customer. They are like family to us.”
Cornnell said she was still in “shock" and asked that everyone “just pray for them.”
The Norfolk Southern train crew was not injured in the crash, and the train did not derail, Ericson said at the scene.
Several emergency agencies from Prince William, City of Manassas and Norfolk Southern responded to the crash scene immediately after receiving the dispatch that morning, Ericson said.
The remains of the Johnson Hydro truck, which appeared to have been torn in half with a portion dragged down the tracks, remained at the scene as of 11 a.m. The railroad tracks remain open to single-tracking rail traffic.
“Norfolk Southern is actively working to make sure the scene is safe and open to rail traffic,” Ericson said, noting that an Amtrak train had been allowed to travel on the tracks through the scene at 10 miles per hour.
By 11:15 a.m., at least two Amtrak trains had traveled through the accident scene, which was still strewn with rolls of sod and the mangled pieces of the commercial truck.
Sharp metal fragments were left at the scene as well as gasoline and possibly other environmental contaminants as a result of the crash, Ericson said.
Norfolk Southern was working on an accident reconstruction and environmental remediation at the crash site, he said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the time the crash was reported to police. It was reported at 8:54 a.m., not 9:54 a.m.
