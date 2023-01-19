Nokesville train crash.jpg

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Carl Ericson speaks from the scene of the train crash along a private drive in the 11200 block of Aden Road.
train strikes sod truck in Nokesville, overturned truck

A commercial truck was struck by a train, dragged and overturned Thursday, Jan. 19, when it was struck by a freight train along Aden Road in Nokesville. Three workers were injured and taken to the hospital, one via helicopter, officials said.
train collides with sod truck in Nokesville truck remains.jpg

The remnants of a commercial sod truck that was struck and dragged by a train along Aden Road in Nokesville Thursday, Jan. 19. Three workers were injured and rushed to the hospital after the collision.
train vs. sod truck train in the background, truck overturned

The aftermath of a train crash in Nokesville on Thursday, Jan. 19. A train struck a commericial sod truck had just picked up a load of sod from Kettle Wind Farms. The crash sent three workers to the hospital, one via helicopter. The crash occurred near a private road off Aden Road.
