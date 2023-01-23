Police were still looking for two suspects Monday in connection with the armed robbery Friday of a Giant grocery store in Manassas involving a man and a woman carrying an infant who flashed a firearm at store employees while leaving with a shopping cart full of unpaid items, including diapers and a laundry detergent, according to police.
Police responded to the Giant store, located at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, at 12:13 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to investigate the incident.
Officers determined a store employee observed a man and woman put unpaid items into a shopping cart and walk out with them, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
When the employee confronted the couple outside of the store, the man brandished a firearm. The employee returned to the store and notified another employee, and both employees confronted the suspects a second time. The male suspect again brandished the firearm before both the couple fled in a black Honda Accord Coupe with Virginia license plates: TVZ8420, Carr said in a news release.
At no time during the encounter were shots fired, and no injuries were reported, the release said.
The suspects are described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old with black medium-length hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black headband, a shiny black windbreaker-style coat, dark blue jeans, and white and black shoes, the release said.
The female suspect is also Black and was carrying a baby wrapped in a blanket. She is described as being between the ages of 20 and 30 and between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black head cover, earrings, a brown winter coat, blue jeans, and pink sneakers, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
