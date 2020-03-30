Dear Residents,
The Heritage Hunt Board of Directors has been made aware that a second case of the COVID-19 virus is in Heritage Hunt. The CDC and PWC Health Department are involved, the individual is in the hospital and was under self-quarantine prior to going there, and all close contacts of the resident have been advised. Please understand that we are not at liberty to give out any further information on the resident. Thank you for your understanding. Please be sure to continue following CDC guidelines. A link to the CDC’s and Prince William County Health Department website can be found here: https://www.cdc.govand https://www.pwcgov.org
COVID-19 DISCLOSURE POLICY:
Members and/or Residents are encouraged to learn the latest about Coronavirus Disease or COVID-19, by contacting the Center for Disease Control or the Prince William County Health Department at the following links:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/index.html
http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/
The Association, as it deems necessary and appropriate, may, from time to time, provide information it becomes aware of and can verify, regarding COVID-19-related issues specific to the Association but is under no duty or obligation to do so. In addition, the members and/or residents of the Association should not rely on the Association to provide them with such information. Please note that unless expressly authorized or allowed, or otherwise required by law, the Association will not unilaterally provide personal identification or personal information related to any individual member or resident of the Association.
Furthermore, the CDC asks that we don’t share rumors and unintentionally spread misinformation.
There are a relatively few residents who do not get these emails. If you know one, please recommend that they sign up to get the emails or direct them to HHTV Channels 971 and 972 (HD).
Thank you for your understanding.
Sincerely,
Phil Pool, CMCA, AMS
General Manager
Heritage Hunt Homeowners’ Association
