Dear Residents,
The Heritage Hunt Board of Directors has been made aware that one case of the COVID-19 virus is in Heritage Hunt. The CDC and PWC Health Department are involved, the individual is under self-quarantine, and all close contacts of the resident have been advised. Please understand that we are not at liberty to give out any further information on the resident. Thank you for your understanding. Please be sure to continue following CDC guidelines. A link to the CDC’s and Prince William County Health Department website can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov and https://www.pwcgov.org
Our best wishes to all as we confront this situation together.
Sincerely,
Phil Pool, CMCA, AMS
General Manager
Heritage Hunt Homeowners’ Association
