State-of-the-art indoor aquatic facilities, outdoor pools, and local lakes offer countless summer swim programs for kids of all ages and abilities. Learning to swim is fun and also provides added health benefits, such as healthy heart and lungs, increased stamina and improved balance and flexibility.
According to the National Safety Council, drownings are the second leading cause of preventable death in children under 15, so participation in swim lessons -- either during the summer or year-round -- is both a rewarding and safety-conscious choice.
Check with the Prince William County Parks and Recreation departments (pwcgov.org) to find a suitable location for swim lessons.
Fun, fitness and safety are not the only reasons children should learn to swim. Learning to swim also opens the door to a range of other activities that may require some basic swimming skills, such as rowing and sailing.
Some of the area’s water-focused camps include:
Prince William Crew Association: A nonprofit based at the Oxford Boat House in Lake Ridge is home of several local high school and adult crew programs. The boat house also serves as a launch pad for future rowers via their popular summer camps. Camps will run from the end of June through August. Registration expected to begin on March 1. Check for updated information at pwcacamps.org.
- Learn to Row: Grades 7-12. These camps are held for students who have no high-school level rowing experience. Learn basic rowing strokes and racing strategy while on the Occoquan River. The program is led by experienced coaches and high school rowers who volunteer with the program.
- Experienced rowers: Grades 9-12. Rowers with one spring season of high school crew completed. Sign up for sculling and sweep camps (two-week sessions) occurring throughout the summer.
Prince William County Parks and Recreation offers several opportunities to spend time in and around the water this summer. Specific dates and locations will be available soon at pwcparks.org. Register for the following camps and more starting on March 8.
- Junior Lifeguard Camp: Ages 10-14. Training program for youth who desire the skills to become a lifeguard. Students will gain valuable on the job training in the areas of recognizing emergencies, introductory lifeguard skills (certification not included) including First Aid and CPR, and effective communication with guests. All students will receive a Junior Lifeguard shirt and whistle.
- Paddle Sports Camp: Ages 10-14. Learn the skills necessary to explore the Occoquan Reservoir with kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.
- Advanced Paddle Sports Camp: Ages 10-16. Learn more advanced techniques that you use in a kayak, canoe and paddle board while exploring the Occoquan.
- Boating and Fishing Camp: Ages 8-15. Learn the basics of fishing and kayaking with a focus on the safe use of fishing and boating equipment. Camp includes fishing from the dock, kayaking on the lake, and possibly fishing from the boats. Training provided by experienced fishing and boating staff.
- Fishing Camp: Ages 7-14. For the first-timer or experienced fisherman, this camp will cover all of the basics of pond fishing. Participants will learn different ways to fish and how to target different species of fish. Equipment is provided but kids can bring along their lucky rods!
Fauquier County Parks and Recreation is dedicated to the enhancement of the quality of life for all people in Fauquier County. Register for all Fauquier County Parks and Recreation summer camps at fauquiercounty.gov. A variety of aquatic camps are offered throughout the summer including:
- Splish Splash Summer Day Camp: Ages 5-12; July 25 - July 29, 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Located at the Vint Hill Community Center, campers will enjoy a wet and wonderful week featuring water balloons, kiddie pools, slippery slides, boating and fishing. Campers can look forward to a trip to C.M. Crockett Park. This extended-hour camp is offered by Fauquier County Parks and Recreation. Register at fauquiercounty.gov by July 18.
- School Age Sailing Mini Camp: Ages 10-12; Aug. 1 to 5, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. This camp offers plenty of action for youngsters while learning the basic concepts of sailing, knots, and terminology. Register at fauquiercounty.gov by July 29.
- Teen Sailing Mini Camp: Ages 13-17; June 27 - July 1, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Set sail at C.M. Crockett Park! Have fun learning the basics of sailing with experienced staff. Campers will enjoy lots of action and adventure on the water. Register at fauquiercounty.gov by June 24.
- School Age Adventure Camp: Ages 8-12; June 27 to July 1, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Fun-filled days packed with adventures including boating, swimming, tubing on the river, rock climbing, and even horseback riding. Register at fauquiercounty.gov by June 22.
The WARF: Warrenton Aquatic Recreation Facility is a 59,738-square-foot building featuring an 11-lane, 25-yard-by-25 meter, 364,000-gallon indoor competition pool; a 3,600-gallon therapeutic spa and a 68,000-gallon leisure pool with a water slide, lazy river, vortex and a zero-depth entry for easy entrance by toddlers, seniors and those in wheel chairs.
- Junior Lifeguard Camp: Ages 10-14. Learn the ins and outs of lifeguarding including: water safety, aquatic environment hazards, basic water rescue and first aid skills. Participants will work alongside the WARF lifeguard staff and gain valuable future job skills while having a lot of fun. This week-long camp is usually held mid-summer. Check warrentonva.gov for camp dates and updated registration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.