County residents overwhelmingly say more access to walking and biking trails is needed in the county, according to a 2019 community survey of nearly 2,500 county residents included in the county’s parks and recreation master plan adopted by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in September.
Seventy-two percent of those surveyed indicated a need for more walking and biking trails, and 43% identified walking and biking trails as among their most important parks needs – higher than any other category.
“Trails are highly desired not only as a recreation element but as an active transportation element as well,” the survey said.
Another 56% of respondents said they wanted more picnic areas and shelters; 55% said they wanted more indoor fitness and exercise facilities; and 52% said they wanted more small neighborhood parks, large regional parks and natural wildlife habitats.
The survey was part of a community needs assessment commissioned by Prince William County in 2019 to identify strengths and weaknesses of the county’s parks and recreation system.
The survey was statistically valid, and included a series of town hall, stakeholder and focus group meetings that included representatives from school districts, athletic organizations, county leadership and members of the tourism industry.
