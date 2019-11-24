Dear Neighbor,
I am writing to you today because you recently reached out to my office to share your thoughts about the Dar al Noor Mosque special use permit proposal, and I want to share with you an update on this case.
You may be aware that that the Board of County Supervisors was tentatively scheduled to hold a public hearing on this proposal either on Tuesday, December 3 or Tuesday December 10. However, I have spoken to the leadership at Dar al Noor and they have agreed to my request that this hearing be deferred until sometime after the new year. The fact that this public hearing is anticipated to last for several hours, and because it would fall in the middle of the holiday season, I determined that it did not make sense to hold such an important hearing and subsequent vote at this time. I know how important this case is to the public and wanted to ensure that the citizens had an opportunity to make their views known to the Board, something that the December 10 date may have precluded. Additionally, you may be aware of another zoning proposal to develop the Kline Property near the corner of Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue, which was also tentatively scheduled to be heard in December. That public hearing has also been postponed until sometime after the new Board of Supervisors take office.
Additionally, the December 10 date will be the last meeting to be held by the current members of the Board of County Supervisors before the new Board is sworn in. Because of the upcoming changes in the Board membership and because they have not yet had an opportunity to set their calendar for the next term, I cannot predict at this time when the hearing will be rescheduled. Nonetheless, I will share all of the e-mail that I have received about this case with my successor, Supervisor-Elect Yesli Vega, so that she can be aware of your comments and stay in contact with you as new information becomes available. Although I will ultimately not be casting a vote on this proposal, I do very much appreciate the feedback that you have shared with me about this case, as well as the opportunity to serve a County Supervisor for these many years.
I will continue to serve as Supervisor until the end of the year, and I will reach back out to you if any additional new information becomes available. In the meantime, if you have any questions, or if my office can assist you in any other manner, please do not hesitate to contact me at any time.
Yours-
Marty Nohe
Martin E Nohe
Coles District Supervisor
703-792-4620
County Mailstop EA707
www.facebook.com/Coles.District
