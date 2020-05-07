Statement from Superintendent Steven Walts regarding suspending his Twitter account amid outside investigation launched by the Prince William County School Board:
"Effective immediately, with great disappointment, I am temporarily suspending the use of this account.
Unfortunately, a former School Board member, who was previously censured by the School Board for his behavior, along with his proxies, have chosen to launch a partisan and personal attack on me.
As part of their attacks, they have chosen to smear and slander me for purely political purposes.
While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online. Their actions reflect their character.
I will not allow children in PWCS to become political pawns for those who seek to damage me during my contract renewal period.
As our current School Board has chosen to review these claims, which I welcome, I have chosen to temporarily cease using this account.
It is important to understand this is an official account, not a personal account. It is managed in part by the Communication's Office, per PWCS regulation 910-1. No correspondence conducted through this account was private, and it is subject to The Freedom of Information Act (F-O-I-A).
This communication channel has helped thousands of individuals with the assistance they needed. This includes students in crisis, teachers who have expressed concerns, and parents seeking help. It has been an important and useful resource, and I am closing it only until the smear campaign is brought into the light of day for what it is.
I am disappointed that due to the outrageous actions of a couple of individuals, we can no longer provide this critical outreach, especially during a global pandemic. I hope this is resolved quickly.
However, I encourage you to follow @PWCSNews for information. Thanks for your continued support!"
