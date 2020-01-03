Alden Yergey bumped into her coach along the sideline as she shot a 3-pointer from the southeast corner of Brentsville’s gym early in the third quarter Friday.
That unusual contact knocked her off balance, so she ended up sprawled on the edge of court as the basketball flew toward the rim.
Not the best view for watching as the ball passed cleanly through the basket, but Yergey had plenty of other opportunities to see that as her Tigers made an impressive 60 percent of their field goals to beat Skyline’s girls 59-29 while beginning Brentsville’s Class 3 Northwestern District schedule with a dominant victory.
“I’ve never seen them shoot this good,” Hawks coach Jim Kenney said. “Everything they threw up tonight went in. … They keep shooting the ball like they did tonight and they’re going to be tough to beat.”
The Tigers have, in fact, been tough to beat. Their 9-1 record (1-0 district) includes five wins by more than 20 points each. Skyline stands at 3-6 (0-1) while Brentsville’s next opponent, William Monroe, has a 6-2 record (1-0) with a road game against the Tigers on Monday.
Brentsville is “definitely at the top of our conference,” Kenney said of the Northwestern District. “I’m really interested how they’ll do against William Monroe. That should be a really good game. … That might be one I’d actually be willing to pay and see” as a basketball fan.
Monroe lost in the Class 3 state semifinals last season to end with a 24-3 record thanks to the phenomenal skill set of Sam Brunelle, who now plays at the University of Notre Dame as a freshman starter. Brentsville also lost some significant talent to graduation last season, including starters Catharine Forst, Shannon Hutchens and Claire Lancaster, but the Tigers haven’t shown many signs of regression since going 18-6 with a state quarterfinals appearance.
“Yeah, we lost our [four] seniors, but I knew we had two strong freshmen coming up and we would just keep continuing winning,” said sophomore Gabby Garrison, who led Brentsville with 22 points Friday. “We have a lot of kids on the team that are passionate about [basketball] and we have so much in common. We’re able to come together and bond well.”
The Tigers have only one senior in role player Sophia Stoernell, while six sophomores and two freshmen compose the rest of their roster. In fact, Yergey earned a spot in the starting lineup as only a freshman.
“This season I think we can make a strong run” in the playoffs, she said, “but definitely in the future we’re looking to go all the way [to the state final]. If we just have tunnel vision and keep working hard … we can definitely get there.”
Brentsville’s youth showed at times Friday, especially in their 18 turnovers, but Yergey played with incredible poise for a freshman point guard. That unusual ability may serve as an antidote for the Tigers’ inexperience this season.
Yergey finished with 21 points, three assists, three steals and three rebounds. She often used a solid crossover or hesitation dribble to get to the basket for smooth layups while also utilizing high screens to create space. And she shot well from mid- to long-range, including some composed step-back shots.
So Yergey appears to have standout potential as she tries to replace Forst, who graduated as an all-region (Class 3B) point guard.
“Catharine meant a whole lot to our basketball team last year, not only in her play, but in her leadership,” Baltimore said. “So for me to give a freshman the ball” as a point guard says a lot about Yergey.
Cai Smith also showed her ability to score off the dribble Friday by giving the Tigers an 8-2 lead with three layups and an assist during a span of 2 minutes, 25 seconds in the first quarter. She finished the night with 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists.
So Brentsville had three double-digit scorers in Smith and Garrison – both returning starters – as well as Yergey.
“Those three girls, they are definitely some talented basketball players,” Kenney said. “And we had, I thought, girls defending them fairly well on the perimeter, but everything they shot seemed to go in.”
The Tigers made 24 of 40 field goals, including 6-for-11 on 3-pointers with Yergey make three 3s and Garrison making two. Garrison also finished with a game-high five steals, as well as four rebounds and three assists.
“Garrison played her butt off,” Baltimore said. “And that’s what I’m going to need of Gabby moving forward. … If she’s able to shoot that way, that opens up a lot” for other players.
Garrison scored six consecutive points on three layups in an 88-second span to start the second quarter, which gave Brentsville a 19-7 lead after the Hawks had cut their deficit to only 10-7 late in the first period. Yergey created two of those layups with steals and assists after she drove within five feet of the basket.
Forst, Hutchens and Lancaster, coincidentally, watched Brentsville’s new point guard play Friday as they returned to the Tigers’ gym as alumni after their state-qualifying 2018-19 season.
“What we did lose [with them] was mental toughness,” Baltimore said. “I’m happy so far with our young team … We have a good team, but it’s going to get tougher for us” as the playoffs near.
“Some things are going to have to go our way to get to where we were last year,” he said. “It’s going to be tough, to be honest. So hopefully we continue to get better and grow.”
Defense will likely determine whether or not the Tigers return to the state tournament this season. Baltimore had some complaints with their defense Friday, but the Hawks still ended up with 24 turnovers, many of which Brentsville turned into points.
In the first quarter, for example, the Tigers’ 1-2-2 zone defense limited Skyline to only six field goal attempts en route to a 9-for-28 evening (32 percent). The Hawks didn’t make their first field goal until only 2:31 remained in that first period.
“Very, very passive,” Kenney said of his offense. “And in practice we’ve been working against that 1-2-2.
“A lot of bad turnovers that I haven’t really seen all year,” he said. “I just think our nerves got to us and it just kind of snowballed.”
So Christa Grady led Skyline with only 10 points while CiCi Difiglia had six and Audrey Dueweke had five. Grady and Olivia Lacombe also had four rebounds each with two steals apiece from Difiglia, Lacombe and Jordan Kenney.
But Brentsville’s defense shut out Kenney offensively after she entered the game as the Hawks’ leading scorer this season.
“We knew it was a big game [to start district play] so we had to lock down on defense,” Yergey said. “It’s communication. This whole season we’ve been big on talking [defensively]. We started off struggling in that area, but we’ve gotten better.”
So the Tigers claimed some revenge after Skyline beat them 52-43 last season to end their 11-game undefeated run to start 2018-19.
“Skyline’s a good basketball team,” Baltimore said. “They’ve always played us tough. It was just our night tonight.”
