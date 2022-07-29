Since the Washington Nationals’ local minor league affiliate relocated from Woodbridge to Fredericksburg after the 2019 season, the FredNats have been one of the minors’ biggest draws.
After averaging nearly 3,500 spectators per home game in 2021, ranking third out of 30 Class A franchises nationwide, the FredNats are on pace to match that attendance performance.
Fans in Prince William County haven’t forgotten about the team.
“About 10% of our season ticket holder fan base reside in Prince William County,” said Nick Hall, executive vice president and general manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals.
The franchise moved from Alexandria to Woodbridge in 1984 and spent 36 seasons at Pfitzner Stadium under seven different MLB affiliations. They were called the Prince William Pirates, Yankees, and Cannons, then the Potomac Cannons before becoming the Potomac Nationals — the P-Nats — when Washington got a big league club in 2005.
The team moved south again, opening a new ballpark in the Celebrate Virginia South development of Fredericksburg for the 2021 season. The planned 2020 inaugural season was canceled by the COVID pandemic.
“COVID obviously was extremely impactful,” Hall said. “From the COVID experience, we actually kept some policies in place that offer an extra layer of protection for our fans and staff that don’t take away from the amazing game atmosphere.”
He lists cashless payments for concessions and a digital ticketing system among the initiatives that have carried over.
The FredNats are one of just six teams in Minor League Baseball to see attendance go up in 2021 compared to 2019.
“From an attendance standpoint, the bounceback has been incredible,” Hall said.
In it for the fans
There are a plethora of promotions attracting attendance to the ballpark, including $2 Tuesdays, Goodwill Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Fireworks Fridays.
On Tuesdays, tacos are $2 each at the stadium, and occasionally so are the tickets. Wednesdays offer a free ticket to another home game with a donation to the local Goodwill thrift store, and Thursdays feature discounts on adult beverages.
Fireworks bring the crowds out on Fridays, and Saturdays are reserved for theme nights like Star Wars and Harry Potter. After every Sunday home game, kids get the chance to run the bases like a pro.
The ballpark also holds a concert series, with upcoming acts like ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and singer Jason Derulo.
Better baseball
On the field, the FredNats were not good in 2021. They went 44-76 and gave up 239 more runs than they scored.
But minor league rosters change quickly, and so do fortunes. The 2022 edition went 33-33 in the first half, and is a league-leading 18-6 with a plus-62 run differential to start the second half.
“The FredNats are playing some of the best baseball in all of the minor leagues and we are wanting to carry this momentum throughout the year and into the postseason,” said Hall, the team’s GM.
Before he was called up to High-A Wilmington, centerfielder Jeremy De La Rosa, Washington’s No. 13 top prospect according to MLB.com, was among the league’s offensive stars. The lefty swinger collected 88 hits in 279 at-bats with 10 homers, 57 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases.
Sammy Infante (No. 20 prospect) has smashed a team-high 16 home runs and swiped 12 bases.
Fellow shortstop prospect Brady House, Washington’s first pick in 2021 and No. 2 prospect at age 19, is showing flashes with a .278 batting average.
On the mound, 6-foot-8 Jackson Rutledge (No. 4) has been up and down with a 3-5 record and 6.55 ERA in 13 starts, while No. 6 Andry Lara, only 19 years old, is 2-5 with a 5.88 in 15 starts.
Reliever Riggs Threadgill is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 35 innings.
Faster baseball
A set of new rules have been introduced in Minor League Baseball designed to define positions, increase safety, and speed up the pace of play.
These include rules against defensive shifts, larger bases, and a pitch clock. With no one on base, a pitcher has 14 seconds to deliver the next pitch. With runners on, he has 18 seconds.
“The biggest change to hit this season would be the pitch clock,” Hall said. “We have seen the average gametime be about 20 minutes less than last year alone.”
Infielders must be on the infield dirt when the pitch is thrown, with two on either side of second base. Bases have grown from 15 inches to 18 inches per side, a move that has been shown to reduce base-related injuries.
And should games reach extra innings, each half-inning will begin with a runner already on second base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.