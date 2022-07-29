April17Steve0875.jpg Fred-Nats baseball page

Fredericksburg Nationals players Andry Aras (No. 35), Christopher De La Cruz (No. 21), and T.J. White (No. 26) are enjoying support from crowds of over 3,500 per game. The team is 18-6 and leads the Carolina League second half standings.

 Stephen Miller
April16Maurer10274.jpg Fred Nats

Fredericksburg Nationals executives think constant promotions and a new stadium are fueling healthy fan support.
May29Steve4609.jpeg

Fans from near and far are enjoying the Fred-Nats and their new stadium in Fredericksburg.
