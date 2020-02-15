The Woodbridge Vikings wasted little time Saturday in ending their 28-year drought of region wrestling team championships.
Thanks to a substantial lead they built throughout the day at John Champe, Woodbridge clinched the 2019-20 Class 6 Region B title by winning the first match of the finals. Christopher Nguyen pinned his opponent in 1 minute, 57 seconds during the 106-pound final for the pivotal points, so the Vikings eventually beat runner-up Forest Park 155.5-136.
They hadn’t won a region title since 1991.
“So it’s a pretty big deal that we won,” Nguyen said. “It feels great to know that your match was the one that [clinched] your team win.”
Woodbridge had fallen tantalizingly close to a title recently, placing among the top seven teams in their region each of the past five seasons. That run included a third-place finish last winter and a runner-up finish in 2017-18, both in Region 6C. Plus, the Vikings took third at the 2016-17 6A South Region meet.
“It’s nice to finally get one after all these years,” seventh-year Woodbridge coach Ty Knapp said. “It’s nice to see all their hard work being rewarded. We’ve been in some pretty tough regions over the years and had some good teams.
“We were behind [Colonial] Forge for a while and we were behind Robinson when they were kicking butt and winning state titles,” he said. “It’s good to finally bring one back with us.”
Samuel Congleton won the 120 championship for Woodbridge while Joel Diaz won at 182 and Joshua Mancia won at 285 after the Vikings entered the finals with a 132.5-111 lead over Forest Park.
“It feels great,” Diaz said. “We’ve always had a really good [team] bond. We all put in a lot of time in the offseason, so seeing all that come together was really rewarding.”
The Vikings led all teams with six wrestlers advancing to the finals, winning four titles. The Bruins, meanwhile, went 4-for-4 in the finals. Brendan Marcy won at 145, Jack Bobeck won at 152, Carlie Lopez won at 170 and Cade Eversley won at 220.
“That’s big,” Knapp said of Forest Park's perfect round. “A lot of times that’s going to win you team tournaments.
“They have some studs,” he said. “They had a great tournament.”
But Woodbridge compensated with Brian Nguyen placing third in the 113 weight class and Carter Lyda third at 138, while Derick Dalla Costa was the 160 runner-up and Kwadwo Acheampong took second at 220. So Forest Park fell short in the team standings.
“It’s frustrating,” Eversley said, “but we’ll see them at states.”
Elsewhere in the finals, Potomac’s Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte won the 195 title.
***Check back later for the full story***
