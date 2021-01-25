Asked the biggest win of this pandemic-affected 2021 season, Woodbridge High boys basketball coach Courtney Coffer has a cagy answer. “Honestly, all of them,” says the fifth-year coach.
The Vikings are off to a swift start at 5-1 and sit poised to make regionals for the third time in Coffer’s five years.
Leading Woodbridge’s potent attack is senior Shane Feden, a 6-foot-6 wing guard averaging 16.5 points per game. An all-Cardinal District first team selection last year, Feden has sprouted four inches the last two years. “He’s playing the best basketball of his career. He started as a shooter, now he can handle and put it on the floor. He can score from the post. His game has come full circle,” said Coffer.
Coffer’s Vikings play an uptempo style that allows freedom and creativity.
“We like to attack the basket and create plays. We don’t want guys to feel too much of a handcuff on them. We call it ‘organized chaos,’ but it has rules and principles to it,” Coffer said.
Woodbridge is averaging 74.5 points and boasts a wealth of capable scorers in Feden, Mekhi Mims, Michael Cooper, Jaiden Edwards and Dylan Simmons.
Mims is the Vikings’ talented point guard. Listed at 5-11 as a sophomore, he’s now a 6-4 senior who committed to play at Shenandoah University. The 6-4 Cooper was a first team all-district performer as a sophomore who tore his ACL last year. He’s back at full strength as a junior.
Jaiden Edwards, a star on last year’s JV squad, is second in the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game. Brian Jackson, who has grown from 5-9 to 6-4 in two years, is averaging nine points a game and is a “knockdown shooter,” says Coffer.
Dylan Simmons is also averaging nine points, giving the Woodbridge plenty of firepower.
After making the regional tournament his first two years in 2017 and 2018 (and falling one win short of states both years), Coffer expects to return. Woodbridge finished 14-9 in 2020 but missed regionals after being stunned by Gar-Field in the district tournament.
“This team is pretty similar to last year. The only difference is we’re a lot deeper. Our JV team went 17-1 last year and was the best in Prince William County in my opinion,” said Coffer, who integrated nine JV players seamlessly to go with six returnees.
“It’s my fifth year. We have curated program culture in regard to how hard we work, as well as our process regarding improving every day in the classroom and on the basketball court,” said Coffer. “We have great young men who have completely bought in to our process, who are selfless, and really want the program to be the best that it can be, which leads to winning and opportunities to play at the next level.
Potomac (2-0) remains in first place. The Vikings fell to the Panthers 79-59 on Dec. 30. Woodbridge closes with Potomac on Feb. 4 in a game that may decide the Cardinal championship.
The Cardinal District is not hosting a district tournament this year. Instead the top three regular season finishers move on.
