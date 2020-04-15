For a really big guy like R.J. Adams, the world seems really small right now.
The Woodbridge Senior High School senior signed a football scholarship offer with the University of Kentucky on Dec. 18, but COVID-19 concerns have left him mostly confined to his home.
The 6-foot-3, 326-pound offensive guard planned to graduate from Woodbridge on May 12, then immediately drive to Lexington for summer classes.
With his high school studies complete and campus locked down, plus Kentucky canceling summer programs, he can’t get on with his life as he planned.
“I wake up, I work out, I run and do pushups, and lift, eat and rest. I also hang out with family, and get on the computer,” said Adams.
As an elite college football recruit, Adams isn’t being deprived of his season like spring sports athletes, but he’s a victim nevertheless. Before the coronavirus, Adams was working out with a trainer three times a week on speed, agility and offensive line skills.
That’s not possible now, so he’s persevering on his own. He runs to Lake Ridge Middle School and back, a distance of 2 miles, and participates in at-home, virtual push up challenges with teammates, seeing who can do the most, often grinding out 200 a day.
Adams was the state’s No. 9 rated overall senior by Rivals.com and a four-star recruit nationally. He’d originally committed to Penn State, but changed course last September after Penn State recruited additional players at his offensive line position. Alabama and N.C. State were his finalists.
His recruiting visit to Kentucky sold him, and he’s fully embracing the Big Blue Nation lifestyle.
Just look at his daily wardrobe: Although not eligible for free Kentucky clothing until his first year, Adams’ parents have become his haberdashers. The 18-year-old, who wears size XXL, owns two pairs of UK shoes, one polo and one button-down oxford shirt, two pairs of shorts, two hoodies, one sideline coach’s jacket, one pair of sweatpants, three long-sleeve, and six short-sleeve T-shirts.
A fan of Ray Lewis, Adams wore Lewis' No. 52 for the Vikings and hopes to wear it at Kentucky. The number is currently taken by returning starting center Drake Johnson, a first team all-SEC player. Adams will get a different number and hopes to claim 52 when Johnson moves on.
“If he gets on the field a lot and makes a name for himself he might keep that number he gets as a freshman, or he’ll go back to Ray Lewis,” his dad said.
He’s expecting to play the interior line, most likely guard at Kentucky, with the possibility of learning to play center.
A strong student, Adams is planning on majoring in kinesiology with an interest in exercise science.
Adams played on Woodbridge’s basketball team over the winter. Now the only head-to-head competition he’s getting is in family card games against his dad, a former Howard University football player who teaches social studies and world history at Woodbridge; mom Lisa, a social worker at Occoquan and Antietam elementary schools; and sister Nia, 19, who was part of Hylton High School’s state champion cheerleading squad in 2017 and attends North Carolina A&T. She’s also home due to COVID-19.
They’re playing Spades and Uno, going for walks with their dogs and biding time until Kentucky’s campus reopens, perhaps in June.
Adams is working out hard enough to lose weight. He’s between 315 and 320, which is below his previously listed 326. With his potential career blooming, Adams wants to do more.
“It’s teasing us (the weather), it’s real nice outside,” he said. “I’m hoping this virus clears up soon.” He really hopes they can have a graduation so he can see his friends one last time before he leaves for Lexington.
