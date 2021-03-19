With 3 games left, Forest Park sees path to football playoffs

Forest Park last made the football playoffs in 2015.
A couple good wins could get third-year head coach John Robinette’s Bruins back to the promised land.
“I like what we’re doing. Bring it on,” says Robinette, whose 2-1 Bruins face a key game Friday against dangerous Gar-Field (3-0), then close with Potomac (3-1) and Hylton (2-2).
The Bruins have beaten Woodbridge 49-6 and Colgan 33-7 and lost to Freedom 55-14.
Forest Park is strong on the offensive and defensive lines, led by key players Lamar Corbin, Kameron Lewis and Gilbert Tongrongou. They also feature one of the county’s leading rushers in senior Tyee Fears and sophomore quarterback Quinton Pulley.
“Offensively we’re averaging close to 30 a game. Defensively we’ve done a good job playing some pretty good teams,” Robinette said. “We operate by committee on offense. We’re not complicated.”
Forest Park’s most versatile weapon may be Corbin, a 6-foot, 240-pound senior. “He’s having a heck of a year. He’s our Swiss Army Knife,” the coach says about Corbin’s work at linebacker, defensive line and H-back.
The Bruins also have NCAA Division 1 talent in receiver/safety Lewis, a Norfolk State signee, and two-way lineman Tongrongou, a 6-4, 255-pounder who has offers from Boston College and Old Dominion.
Lewis is back after suffering a concussion: “He’s athletic and a really good leader,” Robinette said. Other standouts include Diego Salinas, Max Johnson and Leon Farley.
Although only four teams make the playoffs in this pandemic-shortened year, the Bruins hit the halfway mark at 2-1 with a playoff berth in sight.
“We’ve got good senior leadership this year. We feel in the last three or four years we’ve steadily been getting better,” said Robinette, who teaches social studies at Forest Park.
No one said it’s easy breaking through in the dense landscape of established Class 6 programs in southern Prince William County. A 1990 graduate of Potomac High, Robinette knows the county well, watching it expand as schools like Colgan (2016), Patriot (2011), Battlefield (2004), Freedom (2004) and Gainesville High are built.
Forest Park, which opened in 2000, has won state titles in volleyball, girls basketball and boys indoor and outdoor track. Football’s high water mark came in 2013 when the squad finished 9-4 and made the Class 6 quarterfinals, losing to Oscar Smith 40-7.
Forest Park also made the playoffs in 2014 and 2015 and came close in 2016, losing to Hylton in the season finale.
Forest Park went 4-6 last season and feels they’re ready to beat Gar-Field after close games the last two years.
“I like what we have,” says Robinette.
Reach Peter Brewington at pbrewington@fauquier.com
