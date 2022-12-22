Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Potomac’s Kenny DeGuzman (3) splits Wakefield defenders Ricardo Snyder (23) and Seth Langford (15) as he penetrates the lane in the Saturday, Dec. 17 Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament, hosted by Potomac Senior High School. Potomac downed Wakefield 62-49.
Elijah Wise (1) of Colonial Forge fends off Hylton’s Shaun Farmer (3) to maintain possession of the ball in the Dec. 17 Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Potomac Senior High School. Hylton fell to Colonial Forge 37-40.
Freedom’s JuJu Preston (5) comes in from behind and blocks Northern’s Chris Love’s (11) shot. Freedom defeated Northern 85-70 in a Saturday, Dec. 17 game in the Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament, hosted by Potomac Senior High School.
“We had the passing of a great guy [who] played here, and as I just thought it would be fantastic if we just named it after Kyle to show his family that we're still here for him,” Mills said. Former coach Keith Honore “gave me his blessing, and we just ran with it.”
Held over two consecutive Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, the first annual Kyle Honore Tip-Off Basketball Tournament honors Kyle, a 2022 Potomac grad and basketball standout who died after being hit by a train in August, only days after his family dropped him off at Wingate (N.C.) University. He was 19 and about to start his freshman year.
Twenty-six teams came from all over the region.
“Obviously it’s a very sad situation. We wanted to come out and give a good performance in honor of him. Hopefully we made him proud,” said Patriot coach Sherman Rivers. “This is a great thing [Potomac is] doing to remember him every year. I’m glad that the county has come together to recognize him and what a great kid he was.”
“When the situation unveiled itself, we heard the details, we tried to reach our arms out and let Coach Honore know how much we care about him. This tournament seemed like the next natural step to honor that young man,” North Stafford coach Steve Hibberd said.
Kyle Honore was a role model at Potomac. He had a 3.0 GPA, averaged 22 points per game as a senior and scored 1,003 career points. He was a first team all-Class 6 selection twice and all-region three times. As a junior, he helped the Panthers make the 2021 state championship game, a 63-49 loss to Centreville. He was a former Cardinal District Player of the Year and Region 6B Player of the Year.
“He was probably one of the best teammates you could have; he was always encouraging me, telling me, “You can do it, you can do it.’ He was always checking up on me,” said Potomac junior Terrance Bethea. “When he went off to school he told me, ‘I’m coming back to check up on you.’ Sadly, that didn’t happen.”
Potomac senior Tyree Hargett said he and Kyle met during elementary school.
“He was a great leader. When we were in games and we were down, he always told us to keep our heads up, ‘We’ve got this.’ He did good for us, he taught me how to lead a team,” Hargett said.
“This tournament means a lot to me, being able to celebrate his life. He was one of my best friends on the team, I really miss him,” Hargett said. “Kyle, he was a great person. He represented Potomac, everything was Potomac. This tournament means a lot, for sure.”
Nasir Coleman, a Patriot High point guard who earned first-team all-state last season, said of Kyle: “On the court, he [was] definitely a competitor. Off the court he would do anything for you. Out of the blue I called him up one Saturday to get his help with what AAU team I should play for, and he said: ‘I got you. I’ll call the coach right now.’
“This just goes to show you he would do anything for you at the drop of a dime. As far as the tournament, I feel like it’s a really good thing to keep his name alive.”
