PWT_Potomac Kyle Honore Tip Off Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_9914.jpg

Potomac’s Kenny DeGuzman (3) splits Wakefield defenders Ricardo Snyder (23) and Seth Langford (15) as he penetrates the lane in the Saturday, Dec. 17 Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament, hosted by Potomac Senior High School. Potomac downed Wakefield 62-49. 

 Doug Stroud
PWT_Potomac Kyle Honore Tip Off Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_8620.jpg

Freedom’s JuJu Preston (5) comes in from behind and blocks Northern’s Chris Love’s (11) shot. Freedom defeated Northern 85-70 in a Saturday, Dec. 17 game in the Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament, hosted by Potomac Senior High School. 
PWT_Potomac Kyle Honore Tip Off Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_9010.jpg

Under a double team Nasir Coleman (3) of Patriot dribbles the ball over half-court against Highland Springs. Patriot downed Highland Springs 66-54. 
PWT_Potomac Kyle Honore Tip Off Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_6832.jpg

Elijah Wise (1) of Colonial Forge fends off Hylton’s Shaun Farmer (3) to maintain possession of the ball in the Dec. 17 Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Potomac Senior High School. Hylton fell to Colonial Forge 37-40.
