Walking into the batter’s box in a 6-6 game with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth, Colgan’s Matthew Westley had a golden opportunity to be the hero.
The senior slugger and ace pitcher got a fastball he could handle and hammered it to deep right-center field. Mountain View’s outfielders didn’t even bother chasing it as Ian McMillian trotted home for the 7-6 walk-off win on Monday.
“All I was trying to do is just keep my feet down and throw my hands at the ball. Get a hit,” Westley said. “The whole game, I'm just trying to smoke a ball into the gap in right center, not trying to do too much.”
Colgan coach Mike Colangelo viewed the non-district win as a healthy tuneup to the upcoming postseason. The immensely talented and experienced Sharks (18-1 overall, 11-0 district) will be the No.1 seed in the Cardinal District tournament, which starts May 15.
“We haven't been in many of these games. That's why I put these guys on my schedule late. They're a well-coached team, but they're gritty,” Colangelo said. “So, I think that challenge is going to help us hopefully three weeks from now.”
A former major league outfielder for the Angels, Padres and Athletics, Colangelo is hungry to win a state title and feels the defending region champion Sharks are primed for another deep run after falling in the state semifinals last year.
“We got everything set up nice right now, I've kept the innings off my horses.Matthew Wesley's got 33 innings, Brett Renfrow's mid 20s right now. If you're a number one pitcher in high school, you're usually in the mid 30s. So, we've done that purposefully,” he said.
The two senior hurlers have been the Sharks’ unquestioned lynchpins. Both are Virginia Tech recruits with gaudy numbers. Colangelo said Westley has an ERA around 0.50 with Renfrow at 1.20. Both average about two strikeouts an inning.
“Both of those guys are my aces.It's really a 1A and a 1A. Both of those guys are the ones that we're going to lean on in the playoffs,” said Colangelo.
The pair can also rake. Playing second base when not on the mound, Westley bats third and has been Colgan’s“best hitter from day one to now,” while centerfielder Renfrow was named first team all-state in 2022.
Senior catcher Jae’dan Carter is another first team all-state returnee who bats leadoff, while first baseman Caden Colangelo and shortstop Julius Bagnerise have swung the bat well lately too.
With 10 seniors on the roster and seven in the starting lineup, the Sharks’ senior class has been utterly dominant throughout their four years at Colgan. With their freshman season cancelled by COVID-19, the group has a 58-4 record in three seasons and have won the last two Cardinal District and Class 6 Region B titles.
In 2021, the Sharks went 15-1 and beat Battlefield to win their first regional title and advance to their first state tournament where they fell to James Madison 2-1 in the finals.
Last year Colgan went 25-2 and defeated Freedom (South Riding), the eventual state champion, to win their second regional title, but lost to Herndon 2-1 in the state semifinals.
“There haven’t been many teams in Prince William County baseball that's gone back-to-back district champs and regional champs. And I think that's a testament to these guys finishing the job. When it matters, whether it's the fourth inning or the first inning, we usually get that big hit,” said Colangelo.
To make another run at a state title, they’ll have to get through talented Cedar Run District squads in the regional tournament first.
“Patriot, Battlefield and Freedom are very, very good and they're more tested than we are this year. They've had a better schedule, which is out of my of control. All I can do is just keep preparing these guys and then when that day comes, you just pray that you end up on top,” Colangelo said.
Westley wins it with a walk-off
Westley started Monday’s tilt against Mountain View. The righty struck out six in three shutout innings as Colgan built a 4-0 lead.
The Sharks took a 1-0 lead in the second when third baseman Christian Abney singled to left and came around to score on a McMillian grounder. The lead grew to 4-0 in the third as Westley, Tyler Bassett and Caden Colangelo all scored on throwing errors.
In the fourth, Mountain View scored two runs on three walks and two hits to close to 4-2.
The Sharks made it 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Carter singled home Marsden Zajac, then 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Abney crushed a 320-foot home run down the left field line, nearly hitting the scoreboard.
But Colgan couldn’t seal the win in top of the seventh as Mountain View scored four runs on four infield hits and two wild pitches to make it 6-6.
Colgan didn’t score in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
Following a quick eighth inning with just one hit by either side, Carter pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to give the Sharks a chance to walk it off.
McMillian was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then Carter and Bagnerise walked to load the bases with no outs for Westley.
After watching two balls go by, Westley launched an outside fastball high in the air to right that nearly cleared the fence, driving in McMillian to give the Sharks the 7-6 walk-off win.
In the end, the powerful Sharks had pulled out a win that they might remember heading into the postseason.
Said Westley, “We just got to play our game. Stay within ourselves, not try to do too much and pick each other up, pass the bat from one person to the other.”
“It can't be a one-man team, a two-man team. It's got to be all 14 guys that we have on the field.”
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.