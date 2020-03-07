Western Branch bent without snapping twice in one night.
So the Bruins instead broke the long winning streaks of Colgan’s girls and Potomac’s boys to end the basketball season for both of those Prince William County teams during a doubleheader Friday at Hylton High in Woodbridge during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 state tournament.
Western’s girls bent by going from an early nine-point lead to a late seven-point deficit before rallying for a 72-71 win over Colgan, while the Bruins’ boys bent by taking an early 20-5 lead and holding off a rally by Potomac that cut their advantage to only one-point before pulling away again for a 66-56 victory over the Panthers.
So Potomac’s 14-game winning streak ended as Western’s boys (21-5) advanced to the state semifinals for only the third time in history, all in a four-year span. Western’s girls (22-4), meanwhile, ended Colgan’s 12-game winning streak by claiming their first state victory in history.
“That’s why we call ourselves New Branch,” Bruins girls coach Jarvis Green said of Western’s recent success. “We’re just trying to shift the culture here. We’re just trying to continue to be in this state tournament [year after year] and change the mindset.
“We made history,” he said. “So it means a lot to us. It’s big.”
Colgan similarly seemed poised to claim their first state win in program history with a 67-60 lead late in the fourth quarter, but a frantic final two minutes erased the Sharks’ advantage.
“They felt like they could win this game, and they’re just disappointed,” Colgan coach Fred Milbert said of his girls. “Feeling a little bit empty right now, but from where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now is probably about four levels.
“We’ve improved so much … that you just can’t be [anything] but excited,” he said. “We look forward to next year.”
The Sharks finished this season with a 21-6 record, their first state berth, their first region championship (Class 6B) and their first district title (Cardinal). They will lose only two seniors to graduation, including one starter in Josie Rodas, who played arguably the best game of her career Friday.
Potomac also finished this season with an impressive record, going 23-4 with its 18th state berth in program history. But the Panthers also left Hylton disappointed Friday because they fell short of the high standard they’ve created by advancing to the state semifinals 10 times in their history.
“We’re living in an environment where it’s state championship or bust,” Potomac coach Keith Honore said. “Any other team gets here, they’re doing cartwheels. When we get here it’s status quo. [But] that’s the way it should be. That’s the way we want it.”
The Panthers previously won state championships in 2016 (Class 5A), 2014 (5A) and 1995 (Group AAA) with additional AAA finals appearances in 2004, 1998 and 1997.
“Our kids have to walk into that [Potomac] gym every day and they’ve got to see those banners hanging,” Honore said. “They want their piece of the legacy. They want their piece of the tradition. What coach wouldn’t love that?
But “we’re a victim of our success,” he said. “People just expect us to be here. They don’t realize how hard it is.”
Manny White and Potomac’s other two seniors certainly appreciate the difficultly after losing in the state quarterfinals Friday for the second consecutive season.
“When you lose the last game of the season, there’s nothing a coach can say to you to take the sting away,” Honore said. “I hope at some point they can sit back and reflect and say, ‘Man, we had a great season.’ Because we really did.”
But turnovers cost the Panthers against Western Branch as the Bruins often converted steals into fastbreak points.
Western’s girls also amassed a lot of steals against the Sharks, but the Bruins’ offensive rebounds crippled Colgan even more. Western Branch amassed an incredible 25 offensive rebounds in 32 minutes.
“It was huge,” Green said. “We were just really on it [because] it was win or go home.”
In fact, the Bruins had nearly as many offensive rebounds as missed shot, going a solid 29-for-61 from the field (48 percent). So Western had very few fruitless possessions with only 12 turnovers.
“They’re very athletic,” Milbert said, explaining the Bruins’ offensive rebounds. “We weren’t as aggressive after the ball.
“In the second half it was a huge factor,” he said, “because if we would have pulled a couple rebounds it’d have been a different story.”
Most devastatingly, Western Branch salvaged a poor possession during the final minute of the fourth period by grabbing two offensive rebounds with Colgan leading 69-67. Jordin Lundy secured that second offensive rebound near the free-throw line and quickly tossed it back to Cayla Copeland, who calmly made a 3-pointer that gave the Bruins a 70-69 lead with 20 seconds remaining.
“When that went in, it was just unbelievable,” Green said. “She’s a big-time player. … She’s been doing it for us all year.”
Morgan Williams followed with a pair of free throws for a 72-69 lead, so even Rodas’ layup at the buzzer couldn’t tie the game.
Nonetheless, Rodas had arguably the most entertaining performance of the night. In the second half alone, she went 5-for-6 on 3-pointers to help the Sharks turn a 32-24 third-quarter deficit into a 67-60 lead late in the fourth.
“That kid has an incredible, very quick release,” Green said. “We haven’t seen many kids that can shoot it as quick as her.”
Rodas finished with 17 points by often sinking 3-pointers from the south corner of Hylton’s gym. She made her fifth 3-pointer from that spot to break a 60-60 tie midway through the fourth quarter, causing a few Bruins fans to sprawl horizontally across the seats in the stands with flabbergasted respect.
“She kept us in the game,” Milbert said. “We knew she can do it. We’re glad she did. … She’s one of the big components of our season.”
Junior forward Alyssa Andrews added 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for her 19th double-double this season, including five in a row during the postseason, while point guard Kennedy Fuller had 19 points. But Colgan desperately needed a third scoring threat in Rodas because Western Branch focused its defense on Fuller and Andrews.
The Bruins amassed 11 steals in the game with Colgan committing 16 turnovers, mostly thanks to a 1-3-1 defense that applied intense pressure on the Sharks’ ball-handlers. Western also sometimes implemented a box-and-one defense that focused on Fuller, even face-guarding her at half court to keep her from getting the ball.
“We try to put emphasis on taking the other team’s best ball-handler out of the scenario,” Green said. “It forces the other players to do things they’re not comfortable with.”
Andrews’ scoring ability mostly negated the Bruins’ box-and-one defense against Fuller, but their 1-3-1 was incredibly effective, giving Western a 19-10 lead early in the second quarter.
So the Bruins’ Crystal White finished with five steals and Copeland had two. White also had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Correyain Wright had 19 points 12 rebounds and four assists. Copeland added 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Eryn Byrd had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Wright’s rebounds included eight on the offensive end with six for Byrd and five for Copeland.
Comparatively, Western Branch’s boys finished with only seven offensive rebounds as a team, but they played phenomenally well on defense. That showed most midway through the fourth quarter after Potomac trimmed its 20-5 second-quarter deficit to 51-50.
The Panthers composed a 12-2 run early in the fourth to close within one point of tying the game, but the Bruins responded with a layup, followed by a steal on each of the Panthers’ next four possessions.
“We thought we had the momentum swing,” Honore said. “Then to give up four straight turnovers. I think that was the pivotal moment that did us in.
“We had used so much energy trying to get back within a point” from a 20-5 deficit, he said.
Bobby Johnson made the first steal in that fourth-quarter stretch to set up a pair of made free throws. Then Myles Evans’ back-to-back steals and another Johnson steal helped make the score 58-50, effectively sealing Western’s victory with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the fourth.
So the Bruins finished with an incredible 17 steals thanks to six from Johnson, five from Evans and three each from Cam Edmonds and Jack Farrelly. The wing spans of Western Branch’s players, and the variety of zone defenses used by the Bruins, created most of those steals.
“What they do, we hadn’t seen all year,” Honore said. “As a matter of fact, I don’t [know] any team that does what they do.
“They’re just a big, wide zone – kind of reminiscent of Syracuse,” he said. “And they do a phenomenal job of communicating and moving and reacting.”
In fact, Western coach Paul Hall said he somewhat models his defense after the classic approach of Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim. The Bruins used 1-2-2, 2-3 and 2-1-2 zone looks against Potomac, as well as a box-and-one defense focused on versatile forward Tyrell Harris.
“We can score with anybody,” Hall said of the Bruins, “but when we play defense we’re very tough to beat.
“The big thing was we choked off their 3-point shooters,” he said of the Panthers. “They shoot well, so we knew we had to.”
The Panthers made only 3 of 13 3-pointers (23 percent) to finish 15-for-39 overall on their field goals (38 percent). Harris ended with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Kejahn Rainey had 12 points and three assists with eight points from Lorin Hall.
But Manny White led Potomac with 15 points in the final game of his high school career.
“He’s the major reason why we had the 14-game win streak,” Honore said. “We challenged him earlier in the year to provide more leadership … and make good choices, and he nailed it. That gave us a chance.”
For Western Branch, Efrem Johnson had 24 points, six rebounds and three assists while Bobby Johnson had 16 points and seven assists. Edwards added seven points and six rebounds while Jack Farrelly had six rebounds and Evans had 15 points off of the bench.
“He had a huge game,” Hall said of Evans. “If Myles doesn’t play the way he played, we might lose this game.”
