Xander Albea scored three touchdowns Friday to help the Stonewall Jackson Raiders beat Forest Park’s football team for the first time in seven years, winning 48-7 at home in Manassas.
That broke a four-game losing streak against the Bruins, who last lost to Stonewall in 2012, 21-3.
Albea ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and defensively added an interception returned for a touchdown, as well as five tackles with 1.5 sacks. Ra’sean Coates also scored a defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery, helping give the Raiders a 2-0 record while dropping Forest Park to 1-2.
Shawn Murphy led Stonewall with nine tackles (.5 sack) while Shane Eller and Amari Campbell had seven each.
Offensively, quarterback Toviel Jung had 180 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) on 8-for-17 passing, while Khalid Shabazz-Williams had 52 yards and a touchdown on two receptions with Jovon Jackson adding a 40-yard touchdown catch. Elijah Reese finished with 58 yards on three receptions while Coates had 43 yards on four catches.
Shabazz-Williams also had 57 yards on three rushes and Dashon Reeves had 51 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.