The Patriot Pioneers have still never lost to Osbourn Park’s football team after Tim Baldwin ran for four touchdowns Friday.
He helped Patriot beat the Yellow Jackets 51-6 at home in Nokesville, so the Pioneers improved to 7-0 all-time in the rivalry with an average margin of victory at 30.6 points. Patriot also improved to 5-1 this season with a four-game winning streak while OP fell to 1-5 with a four-game losing streak.
Baldwin averaged an incredible 2.4 points per carry Friday by running for those four touchdowns and 136 yards on only 10 carries. Similarly, Cody Rogers averaged 27 yards per carry for 81 total and one touchdown on only three carries, while Keith Jenkins had 44 yards on 12 rushes and Sam Fernandez ran three times for 40 yards and a touchdown.
They helped the Pioneers amass 317 rushing yards, while Rogers threw for 100 yards and a touchdown on 4-for-5 passing. Fellow quarterback Sam Fernandez went 3-for-5 for 33 yards, while Gabe Bigbee finished with 75 yards on three receptions.
