Five Patriot players ran for more than 20 yards each Friday to give the Pioneers a five-game winning streak with a 35-8 victory over Osbourn’s football team on the road in Manassas.
So Patriot won a game by more than 21 points for the fifth time this season and improved its record to 6-1 while the Eagles fell to 2-5. The Pioneers also remained undefeated all-time against Osbourn at 7-0, winning by an average of 28.1 points per game.
Running back Tim Baldwin led Patriot with 83 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries while quarterback Cody Rogers had 67 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Keith Jenkins added 23 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while finishing with 22 yards each were Jaylon Stroman (one carry) and Bryce Jackson (two carries).
Rogers also threw for 119 yards on 7-for-11 passing with Tyler Settle making a 49-yard reception. Justin Harris added 40 yards on two catches while Gabe Bigbee made three receptions for 26 yards.
Manassas Park football 33, Armstrong/Kennedy 8
Andre Kidd and Payton Simmons each ran for 91 yards Friday to help the Manassas Park Cougars defeat the Armstrong/Kennedy football team on the road in Richmond.
Kidd also had two touchdowns on 13 carries with 43 yards and a touchdown on 3-for-5 passing as Manassas Park improved its record to 4-3 with a three-game winning streak. The Cougars haven’t had that many consecutive victories since 2012, when they last won more than two games in a season (8-4 record).
Simmons added one touchdown on 18 carries Friday while Cameron Dixon caught all three of Kidd’s passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Joe Penton scored a touchdown off of a fumble recovery. He also intercepted a pass and had five tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. Kidd added seven tackles – four for a loss – while Quincy Clark had eight tackles.
