The Stonewall Jackson Raiders’ best start to a football season in seven years continued Friday with a 28-7 victory over John Champe at home in Manassas.
With a pair of touchdown receptions by Khalid Shabazz-Williams, Stonewall improved its record to 4-1 after winning fewer than five games each of the past five seasons. The Raiders last started so well in 2012, when they amassed a 9-0 run en route to a 9-2 finish.
Shabazz-Williams had 133 yards Friday on three catches while Xander Albea and Dashon Reeves each ran for 85 yards. Reeves also had one touchdown on eight carries and Albea carried the ball 13 times, while Jovon Jackson had 18 yards and a touchdown on two rushes.
Quarterback Toviel Jung finished with 168 yards and a touchdown on 8-for-11 passing (one interception) while Reeves threw one pass for a 44-yard touchdown.
Elijah Reese and Jackson each caught two passes for 32 and 24 yards, respectively.
