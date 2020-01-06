Woodbridge’s Vanessa Laumbach averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game this weekend during the She Got Game Classic girls basketball tournament in Atlanta, Georgia.
She helped the Vikings beat Griffin (Georgia) 44-41 Friday before losing to Frederick Douglass (Atlanta, Georgia), a defending state champion, on Saturday, 40-36. So Woodbridge’s record moved to 3-6.
Against Griffin, Kiyah Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
