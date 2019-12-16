Nine Battlefield players scored Saturday to help the Bobcats beat Brooke Point’s boys basketball team 62-40 during the Forest Tip-Off Tournament in Stafford.
They also held the Black Hawks to four points in the fourth quarter to boost their record to 6-1 with a four-game winning streak.
Jordan Radford led Battlefield with 21 points, Trevor Bounds had 15 and Tristen Olds had eight. Radrod and Bounds combined for 13 points in the third quarter as the Bobcats built a 51-26 lead after entering halftime with a 24-22 advantage afollowing an 18-12 first quarter.
Battlefield made four 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.