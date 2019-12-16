B_BHS_BBask_025_Jordan_Radford_0.JPG

Jordan Radford scored 18 points Saturday during Battlefield's 62-40 win over Brooke Point.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

Nine Battlefield players scored Saturday to help the Bobcats beat Brooke Point’s boys basketball team 62-40 during the Forest Tip-Off Tournament in Stafford.

They also held the Black Hawks to four points in the fourth quarter to boost their record to 6-1 with a four-game winning streak.

Jordan Radford led Battlefield with 21 points, Trevor Bounds had 15 and Tristen Olds had eight. Radrod and Bounds combined for 13 points in the third quarter as the Bobcats built a 51-26 lead after entering halftime with a 24-22 advantage afollowing an 18-12 first quarter.

Battlefield made four 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws.

